This Max Boot tweet is a doozy.

There will never be a more Max Boot tweet than this (h/t @ChuckRossDC) pic.twitter.com/fa256jjNwS — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 12, 2019

Tweets live forever, Max.

Steele Dossier is way more credible than the Nunes memo.

Boy howdy, there’s a lot to unpack here …

Max should just do what Joy Reid did when her homophobic blogs surfaced, he should blame time-traveling hackers for writing this tweet because yeah, it’s so bad.

He's in the same league as Paul Krugman – who advised that everyone should liquidate their stock holdings because The market wouldn't surive the Trump presidency.😆 — RonR (@ronrawson) December 12, 2019

Congratulations @MaxBoot you finally achieved a rare distinction in journalism. — Entendre (@Entendre69) December 12, 2019

@MaxBoot 😂😂😂 Long road back to breaking even on creditability for this 🤡 . WOW!! Go back and read this guys takes. Unreal. — Alec (@Buckaye1) December 12, 2019

Wow. Faceplant and with it it any credibility he had left — RonR (@ronrawson) December 12, 2019

They will find a way to double down, and never admit their errors. That’s why these folks should never be listened to again. — Rob G (@OHUTAK) December 12, 2019

Boot, Kristol, Nichols, J. Rubin, Navarro …

Not great.

Tres awkward — The Ghost who Smirks (@AusPhantom) December 12, 2019

Oui.

Peak-Max Max Boot. — MongoLikeU (@MongoLikeU) December 12, 2019

The Steele Dossier is just as credible when applied to Max Boot as it is to Trump. — John Douglas (@realJohnDouglas) December 12, 2019

I’m guessing when the next dem President is elected, he’ll be conservative again? Maybe push another war in Uzbeka-Bekistan? — Ted "Theodore” Logan (@tedlogan1989) December 12, 2019

Ouch.

