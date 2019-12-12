This Max Boot tweet is a doozy.

Tweets live forever, Max.

Steele Dossier is way more credible than the Nunes memo.

Boy howdy, there’s a lot to unpack here …

Max should just do what Joy Reid did when her homophobic blogs surfaced, he should blame time-traveling hackers for writing this tweet because yeah, it’s so bad.

Trending

Boot, Kristol, Nichols, J. Rubin, Navarro …

Not great.

Oui.

Ouch.

 

