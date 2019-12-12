This Max Boot tweet is a doozy.
There will never be a more Max Boot tweet than this (h/t @ChuckRossDC) pic.twitter.com/fa256jjNwS
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 12, 2019
Tweets live forever, Max.
Steele Dossier is way more credible than the Nunes memo.
Boy howdy, there’s a lot to unpack here …
Max should just do what Joy Reid did when her homophobic blogs surfaced, he should blame time-traveling hackers for writing this tweet because yeah, it’s so bad.
He's in the same league as Paul Krugman – who advised that everyone should liquidate their stock holdings because The market wouldn't surive the Trump presidency.😆
— RonR (@ronrawson) December 12, 2019
Congratulations @MaxBoot you finally achieved a rare distinction in journalism.
— Entendre (@Entendre69) December 12, 2019
@MaxBoot 😂😂😂 Long road back to breaking even on creditability for this 🤡 . WOW!! Go back and read this guys takes. Unreal.
— Alec (@Buckaye1) December 12, 2019
Wow. Faceplant and with it it any credibility he had left
— RonR (@ronrawson) December 12, 2019
They will find a way to double down, and never admit their errors. That’s why these folks should never be listened to again.
— Rob G (@OHUTAK) December 12, 2019
Boot, Kristol, Nichols, J. Rubin, Navarro …
Not great.
Tres awkward
— The Ghost who Smirks (@AusPhantom) December 12, 2019
Oui.
Peak-Max Max Boot.
— MongoLikeU (@MongoLikeU) December 12, 2019
The Steele Dossier is just as credible when applied to Max Boot as it is to Trump.
— John Douglas (@realJohnDouglas) December 12, 2019
I’m guessing when the next dem President is elected, he’ll be conservative again? Maybe push another war in Uzbeka-Bekistan?
— Ted "Theodore” Logan (@tedlogan1989) December 12, 2019
Ouch.
