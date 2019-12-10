Nothing to see here, just the FBI firing (and hiring?) anti-Trump source Stefan Halper a whole lot.

From The Federalist:

Among the many revelations found in the new report about the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign is the fact that one of the FBI’s confidential sources, most likely Stefan Halper, was fired from the FBI in 2011 because he had “questionable allegiance to the [intelligence] targets” he was supposed to be monitoring.

Halper, a former Republican operative and White House aide-turned-foreign policy academic, was used as an informant for the FBI’s 2016 investigation into Trump campaign aides Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.