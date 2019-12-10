Nothing to see here, just the FBI firing (and hiring?) anti-Trump source Stefan Halper a whole lot.
The hits just keep coming. https://t.co/wfaoRN8Wsu
— Brit Hume (@brithume) December 10, 2019
From The Federalist:
Among the many revelations found in the new report about the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign is the fact that one of the FBI’s confidential sources, most likely Stefan Halper, was fired from the FBI in 2011 because he had “questionable allegiance to the [intelligence] targets” he was supposed to be monitoring.
Halper, a former Republican operative and White House aide-turned-foreign policy academic, was used as an informant for the FBI’s 2016 investigation into Trump campaign aides Carter Page and George Papadopoulos.
This just stinks, guys.
Halper organized an intelligence seminar in 2016 and paid for Page’s travel to and from the seminar. Papadopoulos also said Halper paid him to fly to London to discuss foreign policy issues, where Halper grilled him on Russia and Hillary Clinton’s emails.
Gets worse and worse.
But but but, @Comey said FBI did nothing wrong.
— Look, Fat, Look (@MarcusP26228548) December 10, 2019
Right?!
And the media have reassured us the FBI was not politically motivated just REALLY REALLY REALLY bad at their jobs so no big deal.
