The Left and media (same difference) have been telling us the IG report is somehow a good thing for the FBI … guess Byron York sees it a tad bit differently because he didn’t pull a single punch in this thread on the Steele dossier WHICH we have learned did play an integral (YUGE) part in this entire mess.

New IG report is absolutely damning indictment of Steele dossier. Steele collected gossip second- or third-hand from people who got it second- or third hand and dressed it up as intelligence in bid to bring down Trump. 1/9 https://t.co/cmvQWVqo3u — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2019

It’s like a bunch of harpies got together in their nasty sewing circle to talk smack about that one orange guy they don’t like. Except the sewing circle gossip was shared by another HUGE sewing circle in an effort to try and actually hurt the orange guy.

Hard to believe this is real life, right?

When FBI found Steele sources, they were amazed he took their info seriously. One called it 'word of mouth,' 'hearsay,' 'conversation…with friends over beers.' It was 'just talk.' And yet in hands of FBI and media, it did terrible damage to new president as he took office. 2/9 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2019

We’re amazed anyone took their info seriously.

Look at three of dossier's most incendiary charges: 1) The 'well-developed' conspiracy. 2) The Carter Page bribe. 3) The pee tape. FBI found embarrassing lack of evidence for all. Yet all did terrible damage. 3/9 https://t.co/IWOUnOV7Gi — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2019

Ugh, gross, the pee tape.

Democrats really are disgusting.

Pee tape was particularly stupid. Steele source said it was statement he 'heard made in 'jest.'' Yet nation's top intel chiefs were so excited they decided to brief Trump about it. Briefing leaked, leading to publication of entire dossier. 4/9 https://t.co/IWOUnOV7Gi — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2019

The reporting did terrible damage to the new president. And now, Horowitz definitively shows it was all garbage. 5/9 https://t.co/IWOUnOV7Gi — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2019

(Plus, to add injury to injury, the FBI recklessly used unverified material from dossier to get warrant to wiretap Page.) 6/9 https://t.co/IWOUnOV7Gi — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2019

FBI has made themselves look like keystone cops. They’re a joke.

All in all, the dossier was shameful episode. But what now? Certainly those responsible–Steele, Comey, Fusion GPS–should suffer disgrace. 7/9 https://t.co/IWOUnOV7Gi — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2019

But for those hurt by the affair, reputations cannot be easily restored. The disruption to the nation's public life cannot be measured. And the damage cannot be undone. 8/9 https://t.co/IWOUnOV7Gi — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 10, 2019

And it will likely cost Democrats the election in 2020.

