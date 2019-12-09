When we see tweets like this from The Hill we’re reminded WHY Democrats are actually trying to impeach Trump in the first place.

They really don’t have anything to run on, whatsoever.

Pete Buttigieg: "I am running not only to be the Democratic nominee who can bring change to the White House, not just to end the Trump presidency, but to launch the era that's got to come." pic.twitter.com/UBzNIrePMo — The Hill (@thehill) December 8, 2019

See what we mean?

Pete Buttigieg wants to launch an ‘era that’s got to come.’

K.

Brit Hume saw the dunk in Pete’s claim as well.

Because this era of low unemployment, rising wages, high stock markets, no major wars, declining abortion rates etc. has just got to end. https://t.co/8kFvU4Upwq — Brit Hume (@brithume) December 8, 2019

RIGHT?! Who wants low unemployment, rising wages, high stock markets, no majors wars, declining abortion rates, and stuff? We need a new ERA or something.

Pete really thinks he’s fighting some great fight that just doesn’t exist.

Because being a mediocre mayor of a mid-sized midwestern city qualifies you to "launch an era." — KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) December 8, 2019

If you’re better off today than you were four years ago, the Democrats promise to stop this madness — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) December 8, 2019

HA HA HA HA.

Don’t worry folks, Democrats promise they’ll raise your taxes and put the companies you work for out of business.

"…but to launch the era that's got to come" <- He must be referring to The Great Tribulation. — Ed Preston (@edpreston) December 9, 2019

This guy tries so hard to be Obama-lite. Always sheds his jacket, rolls his sleeves up to look like been working hard all day, change this, change that. Has nothing new to offer. — Noah VA (@NVanArk) December 8, 2019

He’s the cool candidate.

Hope and change.

ERA.

Surprised he didn’t babble something about, ‘Yes we can.’

So agree – and Pete is never going to win. He is an empty suit with no experience and terrible results in his little city.

It is just fashionable for the liberal media to support him that will be his undoing. — Marti Brady (@mfb912) December 9, 2019

It really is painful.

“Honestly. We want more dependecy. More govt union folks . More on welfare. And more trial lawyers getting big settlements from Dem judges. This idea of people earning a good living with a high paying job isn’t in our interest. We wanna Recession ! “ THAT’s the South Bend plan ! — bsinnott (@bsinnott) December 9, 2019

Yeaaaah … pass.

