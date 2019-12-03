Surely Chris Cuomo is just playing dumb, right? RIGHT?! It’s got to be an act …

And seriously, does he not realize he works for CNN where all they do is recycle their own trash news?

Dude.

How can gop recycle this trash when they know a senate committee run by their own members already went through it and found it to be bs? https://t.co/aKVwr8KlGk — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 3, 2019

If anyone knows BS, it’s Fredo.

Sorry, Chris.

Kinda like the dems and the "Russian collusion" hoax. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) December 3, 2019

But that’s different because …

If it were a hoax, why is stone convicted for lying about his efforts? Why did they take the meeting and look for other points of contact through Manafort and others? Just because efforts fall short of the legal standard doesn’t mean they weren’t wrong https://t.co/P44JCvV6Uc — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 3, 2019

Notice how Chris calls the story that doesn’t look good for Democrats ‘trash’ and yet defends the Russian collusion nonsense. Don’t worry though, they don’t pick a political side or anything.

It's a "hoax" because the initial theory of the case pushed by Democrats, your network and MSNBC was that Trump associates conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election. And as we know now, that didn't happen. https://t.co/d6UwjtyJ02 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 3, 2019

Oh yeah, that.

This is why, when we're in Jr. High, we're taught to "show our work," because just accidentally getting the answer right every now and then not only doesn't ensure us good luck with math down the road, it almost certainly means the opposite. #ShowYourWork, @ChrisCuomo — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) December 3, 2019

We may know it, but those that get their news from CNN and MSNBC don’t. — Joseph Self (@Joeyself) December 3, 2019

Chris should ask his mother to approve his tweets before posting nonsense. — Devi (@kam_devi) December 3, 2019

Not a bad idea … not like they could get any worse.

Related:

NO Tomfoolery! Retired Orrin G. Hatch’s thread about his upcoming bus tour hilariously MOCKS Joe ‘Malarkey’ Biden

‘Amusing’: Byron York takes Daily Beast’s puff piece on Lisa Page apart in fact-filled thread

WOW: Mollie Hemingway’s tweet about Jerry Nadler sharing ‘impeachment plans’ the morning AFTER election day so damning