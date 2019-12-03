Surely Chris Cuomo is just playing dumb, right? RIGHT?! It’s got to be an act …

And seriously, does he not realize he works for CNN where all they do is recycle their own trash news?

Dude.

If anyone knows BS, it’s Fredo.

Sorry, Chris.

Trending

But that’s different because …

Notice how Chris calls the story that doesn’t look good for Democrats ‘trash’ and yet defends the Russian collusion nonsense. Don’t worry though, they don’t pick a political side or anything.

Oh yeah, that.

Not a bad idea … not like they could get any worse.

 

Related:

NO Tomfoolery! Retired Orrin G. Hatch’s thread about his upcoming bus tour hilariously MOCKS Joe ‘Malarkey’ Biden

‘Amusing’: Byron York takes Daily Beast’s puff piece on Lisa Page apart in fact-filled thread

WOW: Mollie Hemingway’s tweet about Jerry Nadler sharing ‘impeachment plans’ the morning AFTER election day so damning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoChuck RossCNNhoaxjake tapperRussian collusionTrump