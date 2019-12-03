Lauren Duca has figured out what the rest of us have known for DECADES.

The Democratic Party has a serious problem with white supremacy.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

OMG, this is so hilarious.

See, since Kamala Harris has dropped out of the race, Lauren believes there is a problem with her own party. Forget that Kamala’s background as a prosecutor was likely to never really go over all that well with the anti-cop party … no, it’s because of her race.

Democrats love their old, rich, white people.

Yup.

But wait, isn’t Warren a WOC?

And now that song will be in our head all freakin’ day.

Thanks, man.

Trending

It made us laugh.

A lot.

Oof.

Duh.

Good question.

We knew it!

There ya’ go, Lauren.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh yeah …

Yeah, get to work on that.

 

Related:

No big deal, just Adam Schiff hiring someone tied DIRECTLY to alleged whistleblower the day AFTER Trump-Ukraine call

‘Amusing’: Byron York takes Daily Beast’s puff piece on Lisa Page apart in fact-filled thread

WOW: Mollie Hemingway’s tweet about Jerry Nadler sharing ‘impeachment plans’ the morning AFTER election day so damning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDemocratsKamala HarrisLauren Duca