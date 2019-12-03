Lauren Duca has figured out what the rest of us have known for DECADES.

The Democratic Party has a serious problem with white supremacy.

See, since Kamala Harris has dropped out of the race, Lauren believes there is a problem with her own party. Forget that Kamala’s background as a prosecutor was likely to never really go over all that well with the anti-cop party … no, it’s because of her race.

Kamala Harris officially ended her campaign today, which means that all of the candidates who currently qualify for the December Democratic debate are white (Sanders, Warren, Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Steyer). White supremacy is not just a Fox News problem, folks. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 3, 2019

Democrats love their old, rich, white people.

But wait, isn’t Warren a WOC?

funny you're talking about "white supremacy" aka Racism with regard to the democratic primaries, isn't it? you guys are too cute. If you open your eyes even wider you'll discover a whole new world out there….. — joisey shoa (@notaguido1) December 3, 2019

Probably the most garbage tweet I've read in a while — Paul Gonzalez (@PaulieG09) December 3, 2019

oh yeah, the champion of minorities Kamala Harris. Such a champion she laughed out loud after saying she would imprison single mothers who didn't enroll their kids in public school. Such a champion she was a state paid NARC. — Stop Making Terminator Movies (@StevenSimmons) December 3, 2019

What are you mad about? You’ve got a bonafide Native American in that bunch…..oh wait. 🤣 🦃 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 3, 2019

So, you’re saying Democrats are racist for not supporting her solely based on her skin color. It has nothing to do with her policy stances. Just the color of her skin. Got it. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) December 3, 2019

Why are Democrat primary voters so racist? — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) December 3, 2019

You're finally figuring out what we've been saying for years. The left is racist. — Baby It's Ordy Outside. (@OrdyPackard) December 3, 2019

This is just silly. It's the whole campaign contributions situation that needs changing. We desperately need a cap (and a low one at that). The ones that are still in are the ones that can afford to be. Nobody should have to pull out because they're not a billionaire. — Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) December 3, 2019

Everyone one on the left is racist too! 🤣🤣 — David (@DSmykal) December 3, 2019

It's a Democrat primary. Glad that you are coming to realize Dems are the racists in this country. — Terry Koch (@tkoch_a) December 3, 2019

Apparently, it's pervasive in the Democratic Party. Thanks for clearing that up for everyone. — Robert Workman 🇺🇸 (@RWcopter) December 3, 2019

Don't tell that to Elizabeth Warren, a "woman of color." pic.twitter.com/WmBMzNNtCP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 3, 2019

Cory Booker & Tulsi Gabbard are still in aren't they? — Just a man with an internet connection (@Verminlord_Nate) December 3, 2019

I agree it's a major problem in our country, but does the fact that the remaining candidates are white make this a result of white supremacy? — Sam (@imsamhamilton) December 3, 2019

You Democrats seem to have a race problem. You need to work on that. — IleanaE. (@FilleGitane) December 3, 2019

