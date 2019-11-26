Byron York shared this thread on Russian trolls from Chris Bail, a professor at Duke and the director of the The Polarization Lab, which brings together machine learning and social science to reduce political polarization on social media.

Reading though this we can see why Byron shared it (and why we totally had to as well):

The answer might be no.

Whoda thunk?

So wait, Americans weren’t dumb enough to be fooled by Russian trolls?! Gosh, we’re shocked.

No significant effects and people who interact with trolls are already polarized.

Huh.

And Bingo was his name-o.

But Rob Reiner has assured us Russians are to blame for Hillary’s loss.

In other words, Americans are smarter than Democrats think.

Fair.

Actually pretty amazing stuff here, folks, and definitely worth your time.

 

