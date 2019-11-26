Spending nearly four years ‘resisting’ Trump, it seems the so-called ‘Resistance’ is doing its part to support and even empower Putin.

Brit Hume shared a story explaining how:

Between the Russia collusion wild goose chase and now the impeachment melodrama you might think the “Resistance” has played right into his hands. https://t.co/ADXy96galc — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 26, 2019

From the Wall Street Journal:

Even Mr. Putin must be amazed at how well he is achieving his goal of sowing discord within the U.S. political system. First, his agents interfered in the 2016 election. Now they can sit back and watch as their efforts to deflect blame away from Moscow and toward Ukraine are bearing fruit, in the form of a bitter American debate that is driving pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces further apart. Mr. Putin is a former KGB operative, and it shows. He learned during the Cold War how to use disinformation and propaganda to exploit weak spots in Western democracies, and the dark space of the internet has opened a whole new playing field for him. He is a master of his craft.

Goose chase? Melodrama? WTF? Are you denying that Russia intervened and that there was – at the barest minimum a strong correlation between Trump camp and Russian agents? Like that time they met in Trump Tower? Or that Trump literally asked Z to investigate his main rival? — CFL68 (@CFL68) November 26, 2019

After all the Russian Oligarch money funneled to the GOP, through the NRA and real estate, it’s not surprising that so many GOP want to deflect or gaslight people into thinking it was the Democrats who are helping Putin, instead ot them… — CrystalA (@Crystal61892589) November 26, 2019

Nonsense. Everything Trump does plays right into Putins hands. Trump is the best surrogate Putin has ever had. — GeneAgII (@Gene2459) November 26, 2019

Mueller declined to exonerate trump & outlined many instances of obstruction. Trump extorted Ukraine which is in an existential crisis with Russia. Trump only provided missiles to Ukraine on condition that they be kept so far from the front as to be no threat to Russia. — Concerned (@14Darseyh) November 26, 2019

Dems are like teenagers. Mom & Dad leave town & they use parents credit card to buy kegs, monster trucks & strippers & no matter what goes wrong, they figure someone else will fix it later. If Dems are doing Putin's bidding, knowingly or not, some things cant be unscrewed. — tjking (@tjking) November 26, 2019

The resistance, so blinded with hatred, turned irrational — evelyn (@Elou33) November 26, 2019

The Libs honestly believe that “Putin” controls:

– US President

– Half of US Senate

– 185 US House members

– 63 million voters — Matt (@Xenos_on_ice) November 26, 2019

Now the left is turning to portraying those that approve of Trump as Cult Members. That half the country is members of a cult. Interesting framing. — Tom Royce (@TomRoyce) November 26, 2019

They’re running out of options and know their impeachment circus is likely falling apart and the 2020 election isn’t looking good for them. Watch, things will get even dumber and more desperate as we get closer to November of next year.

The only person really benefiting from this impeachment circus is Putin. — Dr. Terry H. (@TerryHoff2019) November 26, 2019

