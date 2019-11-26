Spending nearly four years ‘resisting’ Trump, it seems the so-called ‘Resistance’ is doing its part to support and even empower Putin.

Brit Hume shared a story explaining how:

From the Wall Street Journal:

Even Mr. Putin must be amazed at how well he is achieving his goal of sowing discord within the U.S. political system. First, his agents interfered in the 2016 election. Now they can sit back and watch as their efforts to deflect blame away from Moscow and toward Ukraine are bearing fruit, in the form of a bitter American debate that is driving pro-Trump and anti-Trump forces further apart.

Mr. Putin is a former KGB operative, and it shows. He learned during the Cold War how to use disinformation and propaganda to exploit weak spots in Western democracies, and the dark space of the internet has opened a whole new playing field for him. He is a master of his craft.

They never change their tune, even when their ‘tune’ has been debunked and disproven over and over again.

No one has ever accuse them of being overly intelligent.

They’re running out of options and know their impeachment circus is likely falling apart and the 2020 election isn’t looking good for them. Watch, things will get even dumber and more desperate as we get closer to November of next year.

Bingo.

 

