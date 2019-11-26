Nothing to see here, just Ilhan Omar possibly being on the Qatari payroll.

MEEP.

A New Sworn Testimony alleges that “Ilhan Omar the crown jewel among US politicians recruited by Qatar.” and claims that the Congresswoman is a foreign agent on a Qatari payroll. These allegations are serious and they deserve to be investigated.https://t.co/QXg25cyqGv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 26, 2019

Ummm … yikes?

From i24news.tv

US Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar is a foreign agent on a Qatari payroll, a Florida court heard in a sworn testimony, according to Monday’s report by the English edition of Al Arabiya. The news agency says it got hold of an October 23 deposition by Alan Bender, a Kuwait-born businessman from Canada, testifying in a case against the Qatari emir’s brother, verified by the plaintiff’s attorney. According to Bender, he met with three top Qatari officials, including the Emir for Security Affairs’ secretary, and was told that Omar is “the crown jewel” among US politicians recruited by Qatar. The three allegedly claimed that Ilhan owed her current position to the Qatari money bankrolling her campaign.

Claimed she owed her current ELECTED position to Qatari money bankrolling her campaign.

No big whoop … O.O

The media will get to it right after they investigate Biden's corruption allegations. — B_T_C (@bozotheclone) November 26, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Omar should step aside while a thorough and lengthy investigation is conducted. — RPGuy16 (@RPGuy16) November 26, 2019

Three of four members of ‘The Squad’ are being investigated for something at this point.

And you know, they’re the future of the Democratic party and stuff.

It doesn’t matter, she could be on video admitting to this while laughing in our faces and nothing will happen to her. We have a two tier justice system and if you’re on the left, there are no repercussions — MikeD (@Miked150) November 26, 2019

Sad but true.

Hearsay evidence is solid evidence, so say the Dems. — Cato the Elder (@Genterline) November 26, 2019

There ya’ go.

Oh, and it’s more important to be morally correct than factually correct anyway.

