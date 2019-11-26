Leave it to President Trump to find an opportunity like this to ‘roast’ Adam Schiff.

It really is perfect and you KNOW Schiff’s eyes bugged out a little more if he heard or saw this.

Watch.

Pres. Trump says Bread and Butter, turkeys vying for Thanksgiving pardon, have "already received subpoenas to appear in Adam Schiff's basement on Thursday." "But Bread and Butter, I should note that unlike previous witnesses, you and I have actually met." https://t.co/35Zg7d7Kfs pic.twitter.com/l4s4elhHQw — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2019

Pretty sure Dip-Schiff isn’t as amused as the rest of us.

Hell, the Left lost their minds over it and he’s not even talking about them. Typical.

Omg. You’ve got to whine about what you’ve brought on yourself even while pardoning they turkeys. Dude you got issues😳 — glenda king (@glenda_52) November 26, 2019

Evergreen tweet here: Trump makes it all about himself while also lying. — Rifban Winkle (@rifban) November 26, 2019

@realDonaldTrump is unfit for public office. He can't even deliver a Thanksgiving message without insulting half the country. #ImpeachTheMF — JKPitts (@JKPitts) November 26, 2019

Trump will even spoil Thanksgiving for his own personal political gain.😳 — Don Pasha (@aanalyst50) November 26, 2019

Trump cannot perform any portion of his constitutional duties without insulting his opponents and critics who point out his flaws — Francis Aboagye (@KwekuAboagye) November 26, 2019

He can’t even pardon two turkeys without stroking his own ego. — Princess Dashie 😘 (@DashForester) November 26, 2019

Look how mad they are … over THIS?!

He just can't leave it alone. He comes across as a 6 year old. — Kathy M. (@bigmamanebraska) November 26, 2019

The irony.

What a vicious. divisive, Un-American comment to make before Thanksgiving. — Moneca Neary (@Moneca_Neary) November 26, 2019

Right?! Because how dare the president defend himself from the constant bullsh*t from Schiff and co.

Oh jeez…wonder what his speech will be for the Xmas tree lighting next. What a snore! — LisaIowa.0515 (@SUNNIEVER) November 26, 2019

And yet here ‘she’ is.

Can’t wait until they haul him off to federal prison. Can’t stand listening to him talk. All lies! — Mickey D. (@mlqdinh) November 26, 2019

Imagine the amount of anger that must be flowing through these people at all times to be THIS UNGLUED over a simple joke that anyone who’s been paying attention will find hilarious.

Whatever will these whiners do when Trump wins again next year?

