At this point, Democrats have completely lost any and all credibility when it comes to trying to impeach Trump. You know what, they’ve lost any and all credibility in GENERAL.

Months ago they wanted to impeach him for being mean to The Squad, they also wanted to impeach him for calling shi*thole countries, sh*tholes … and who could forget their outrage at him when he wanted the NFL to stop kneeling during the National Anthem?

They’ve turned this entire process, which was originally meant to be a big deal, into a sham.

A circus.

A joke.

Or as Kimberley Strassel calls it, day-to-day partisan warfare.

Impeachment is meant to be a big deal, but Democrats and the media have accomplished the disturbing feat of turning it into day-to-day partisan warfare, writes @KimStrassel https://t.co/IpXbz3QJtU — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) November 15, 2019

From the Wall Street Journal:

What else is new? The left has been leveling similar claims since before Mr. Trump was elected. When a party spends three years baselessly accusing a president of everything from being a Russian mole to obstructing justice, from profiting off the presidency to abusing security clearances and cheating on his taxes, that party loses the credibility to say: Really, this time, we mean it. Democrats didn’t lose the war for hearts and minds on Wednesday. They lost it three years ago. Those hearts and minds are the only prize here. The media will continue to imbue this event with gravity, to report every bit of testimony as more “bombshell” evidence against Mr. Trump. But impeachment is a political process, so the measure of its “success” is whether its supporters can convince a bipartisan majority of the country that Mr. Trump took an action worthy of removal from office. Nothing in Wednesday’s hearing came close, and the Democrats took their best shot.

Their best shot was a joke.

Can we end this now? Time to go home?

Holy crap, we get it, Dems cannot accept they lost in 2016 but give it a REST people. This is just embarrassing at this point.

It’s not about impeachment as they know it’s not going to happen, it’s about slinging as much mud as you can on someone to damage him enough that he doesn’t get re-elected. That’s it, the ONLY goal. If it works, I will demand the Rs return this behavior in kind, every time! — Jim Czyzewicz (@zipowitz) November 15, 2019

Let's not miss this opportunity of being able to turn the tables & destroy the @DNC, by using this trumped-up impeachment process.@SenateGOP can actually investigate & subpoena ALL the evidence & put UNDER OATH the witnesses (e.g., @RepAdamSchiff) @DNC idiots are trying to hide. — Javier Echevarria (@JaRoEche) November 15, 2019

There are a lot of people looking for revenge.

And honestly, who can blame them?

The Democrats/media have turned a grave constitutional function into a clown show. It is a true disservice to the American public. — L. Dealy (@mairnealachdha) November 15, 2019

And it’s partisan warfare that will be used for every president going forward. Ridiculous. — shimmeryduck (@shimmeryduck) November 15, 2019

House republicans should draw up articles of impeachment for the next democrat president, to make a point. — Gene Brooks (@CoachGBrooks) November 15, 2019

Right? Why not? It can clearly be built on hearsay anyway.

Related:

LAUGHABLE: Ari Fleischer calls Adam ‘witness denier’ Schiff out in a YUGE way for accusing Trump of ‘witness intimidation’

Whatcha HIDIN’? Byron York’s point on Dems, Ukraine, and 2016 election is damning (and makes Schiff look so desperate)

Just INFURIATING: Fact-filled thread takes apart Google’s claim their algorithms are ‘autonomous and objective’ and WOW