It’s one thing to be so triggered by just seeing Trump Jr.’s book, ‘Triggered’ that you cover them all up with a copy of the Mueller Report, but to record it and then tweet it?! OMG what was this guy thinking?!

Note, we typically do not write about randos UNLESS the tweet is just that good (or bad) and yeah … this is one of those tweets.

Watch this.

I stopped at the bookstore tonight. pic.twitter.com/t8LtdbPrpq — Snarky Stardust (@HootPhD) November 11, 2019

The name of Trump Jr.’s book just makes this so damn funny.

‘I’M NOT TRIGGERED! I’M REALLY NOT!’

Sweet baby corn.

You've been Triggered, Snarky. Way to go! — Allen (@AllenPneuma19) November 11, 2019

A for effort!

So…..his book triggered you? Going to download it now, because he must be on to something🤷🏻‍♀️ — jennydee (@jenndee19) November 11, 2019

My God….!!! You are a savage! I don’t see how he possibly recovers from this. — AUSTERE SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) November 11, 2019

You helped him prove his point. That book triggered you. — Jeff Westbrook🇺🇸🦅 (@rjeff74) November 11, 2019

You're an idiot — DEPLORABLE EGO (@test4el) November 11, 2019

Covered up by the thing that nobody bought, twice. Sorry for your loss. — Don't eat me, bro (@IMatriculator) November 11, 2019

I bought mine on Amazon. #1 Best Seller, baby! pic.twitter.com/PvaBDQCuP3 — Dark Hyacinth🦋 (@DarkHyacinth) November 11, 2019

It’s almost as if you’re Triggered by his book. — GPK1263 (@gpk1263) November 11, 2019

Almost?

Heh.

SURELY THIS WILL STOP DONALD TRUMP — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) November 11, 2019

He’s done for now!

Thanks for reminding me. I just bought 4 on Amazon, one for me and 3 to give as Christmas gifts. — S Lewis (@Imosaicstuff) November 11, 2019

Today, I did the same thing at Costco! Covered Junior with Rachel Maddow. — Deb Grojean (@deb_grojean) November 11, 2019

Have we said, ‘Sweet baby corn,’ yet because … yeah, sweet baby corn.

Maybe a parody? Performance art?

*sigh*

Related:

Oh honey, STOP! Lauren Duca uses math (sorta?) to PROVE Elizabeth Warren’s tax plan works and HOO-BOY just guess how that goes

‘Knifed a balloon? REALLY?!’ Greg Gutfeld’s ‘quick but memorable lesson’ on media manipulation is hilariously SPOT-ON

‘Sheer CONTEMPT for members of Congress’: Byron York breaks down Vindman’s transcript making Schiff look even dirtier