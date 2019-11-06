Yesterday after the news broke that ABC News had ‘covered up’ the Epstein story THREE YEARS AGO, we watched as the traditional media totally ignored it.

Instead, they were busy reporting about Trump’s typos in tweets …

Looking at you, Brian Stelter.

Because you know, a typo on Twitter is far more newsworthy than a story about a known pedophile being buried by a major news outlet.

Kate Hyde had an idea though that might get ol’ Tater to finally report the story.

Hey @brianstelter, if @realDonaldTrump tweets a typo about ABC’s coverup will you then consider covering it? — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 6, 2019

HA!

Wouldn’t put it past Trump to try this …

To be fair, it might be the only thing that gets him to do his job. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) November 6, 2019

Trump should really tag #bryansteltzer in all his tweets so there’s always a misspelling for him to catch. — Francis Cazayoux (@FCazayoux) November 6, 2019

Oh he would definitely report on it if Trump screwed up his name, HA!

Only if there's a spelling error. — RobRager (@RobRager) November 6, 2019

Doubt it — Super Mark (@supermarkusa) November 6, 2019

Sadly this is probably all too true BUT if anything could get him to do it, this might be it.

Also, Epstein didn’t kill himself.

