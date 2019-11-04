When we see tweets like this from Katie Hill it’s almost like she’s completely removed from the reasons and reality behind her own recent resignation. Perhaps it’s because the media and the Left have worked so hard to convince her it’s not her fault that she slept with her staffers.

That evil right-wing conspiracy made her do it!

Seriously, on what PLANET does this tweet from her seem the least bit appropriate?

Katie … girl, bye.

What are we as a nation going to do? Vote for the right person for the job, that’s what.

We haven’t seen a lack of self-awareness this impressive since watching Hillary’s timeline after the 2016 election.

Ouch.

Women should vote with their lady smarts, not their lady parts.

We see what he did here.

Well that’s just crazy talk.

 

