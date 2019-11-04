When we see tweets like this from Katie Hill it’s almost like she’s completely removed from the reasons and reality behind her own recent resignation. Perhaps it’s because the media and the Left have worked so hard to convince her it’s not her fault that she slept with her staffers.

That evil right-wing conspiracy made her do it!

Seriously, on what PLANET does this tweet from her seem the least bit appropriate?

A year from now, we have a chance to show women and girls that we matter. Hopefully, we’ll elect a woman as President — if not, let’s work to make sure a serial sexual predator no longer occupies the White House. What are we as a nation going to do? Ladies, show up. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 4, 2019

Katie … girl, bye.

What are we as a nation going to do? Vote for the right person for the job, that’s what.

We haven’t seen a lack of self-awareness this impressive since watching Hillary’s timeline after the 2016 election.

Well you won't be there, so that takes care of one predator. Maybe sit this one out, honey. You have no credibility left. — karenWV (@kelsieA67) November 4, 2019

Ouch.

You sexually exploited two members of your staff. Might wanna sit this one out. You've done more harm for the image of women in leadership than anyone in recent times. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) November 4, 2019

Women should vote with their lady smarts, not their lady parts.

It's almost like you have no idea why you were just forced to resign. (Hint, it wasn't the pics) — Renegade Sailor 🇺🇸 (@Renegade_Sailor) November 4, 2019

Sleeping with your employees is not empowerment. You’re lucky you weren’t prosecuted. — Wes Watson (@_Wes) November 4, 2019

Hold my brush — Frank Dogg (@TrendingViews1) November 4, 2019

We see what he did here.

Name calling now ? Pointing fingers ? Not cool, Katie. — Wally G. 🍀 (@Zoomm01) November 4, 2019

That now excludes you from being President. — Jason Andrews (@PersuasionRisng) November 4, 2019

Let’s just vote for the most qualified candidate and not base our decisions on who has a womb. As an educated woman I like to encourage people to vote for the best candidate. Not one just with similar genitalia. — KimberlyBrown (@kbrownlaw) November 4, 2019

Well that’s just crazy talk.

