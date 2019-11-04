You know if Brit Hume is calling an article ’embarrassing’ it REALLY really is because we don’t see him throw that particular adjective around all that often.

Wait till you read the sugar-coated description of Schiff’s mendacious role in pushing the Russia collusion bs. Embarrassing. https://t.co/gx84Gu95pa — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 3, 2019

It really is bad … so we’ll share a little with you! You’re welcome.

From the New York Times:

It was Representative Adam B. Schiff, the strait-laced former federal prosecutor who was on the brink of prosecuting his biggest defendant yet: President Trump. These are heady but perilous days for Mr. Schiff, the inscrutable and slightly nerdy chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who is leading the impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump. Adored by the left, reviled by the right, he has become a Rorschach test for American politics. Depending on one’s point of view, he is either going to save the republic, or destroy it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

‘Strait-laced former federal prosecutor.’

They make him sound so important and so BRAVE.

But wait, there’s more.

Mr. Trump and his allies, sensing the threat posed by Mr. Schiff’s inquiry and divided over how to defend the president against a rush of damning testimony, have united in trying to undermine the congressman’s credibility. They sought unsuccessfully to have the House censure him and have accused him of running a “Soviet-style impeachment inquiry.”

BRB, dying.

Media praising man who pushed Russia hoax and lied about having evidence in support of it. Because to be honest about him is humiliating to them since they uncritically regurgitated his false claims for years. https://t.co/aHu1BRE43z — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 4, 2019

If they admit Schiff is a political hack they have to admit they were taken in by a political hack.

Sounds like Mollie is onto them.

The NYT literally has no shame. — KnoxvegasMike (@mlittle101) November 4, 2019

Zero.

Zip.

Nada.

Media forgets that the Internet has a long memory. They think they can just Pied Piper us with deceptive polls and slanted news just like they tried to do in 2016. — Code (@WayoftheCoder) November 4, 2019

The media are nothing more than DNC press releases. — John Wick (@TrumpSelfFunds) November 4, 2019

AKA the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Mainstream loves anyone who shares their hatred of Trump and wants him gone. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) November 4, 2019

True.

“He has dabbled at screenwriting …” That explains everything. — Cindy Scheer Jackson (@ScheerCindy) November 4, 2019

And in his ‘screenplays’ he’s probably the hero.

Ok, now THAT is hilarious.

