We realize Democrats have been using the racist and sexist cards against their ‘foes’ for a long, long time, which is probably why Kamala Harris defaulted to this desperate excuse for her failing campaign. She can’t admit that her policies aren’t great and that at the end of the day an old bologna sandwich that’s been sitting in the sun for a week is more likable than she is so of course she blames racism and sexism.

Except this is the primary, not the general election so …

Watch.

Kamala suggests "America" is not "ready for a woman of color to be president" This is not the general election This is the Democrat primary So, essentially what she is suggesting is that Democrat voters are sexist and racist H/T: @TaxReformExpertpic.twitter.com/3Q5h2ucXnF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 3, 2019

Painful, ain’t it?

“There is no rake that the Democrats won’t step on.” — Harriet McKay (@Harriet35824) November 3, 2019

@KamalaHarris is just plain unlikeable. — Fairfield Bain (@ftbain) November 3, 2019

What a great excuse to be a failure of a candidate. — Dan te (@SteeleAwesum) November 3, 2019

Hey man, it’s not her fault Democrats are so racist and sexist.

The worst campaigner in a generation — Ian MacNeal (@Ian_MacNeal) November 3, 2019

And considering Eric Swalwell tried to run for president that is saying something.

It’s never them. Absolutely zero accountability. — Matt Pizzano (@Pizzano_82) November 3, 2019

We are ready for a woman of color. Just NOT Kamala Harris — Danny (@Dannyrosengard) November 3, 2019

Paging Condi Rice!

-Follow Sam J. on Twitter @politibunny–

