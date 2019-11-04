We realize Democrats have been using the racist and sexist cards against their ‘foes’ for a long, long time, which is probably why Kamala Harris defaulted to this desperate excuse for her failing campaign. She can’t admit that her policies aren’t great and that at the end of the day an old bologna sandwich that’s been sitting in the sun for a week is more likable than she is so of course she blames racism and sexism.

Except this is the primary, not the general election so …

Watch.

Painful, ain’t it?

Hey man, it’s not her fault Democrats are so racist and sexist.

And considering Eric Swalwell tried to run for president that is saying something.

Paging Condi Rice!

 

