Guess AOC didn’t want to take the stand in the lawsuit Dov Hikind filed against her for blocking him on Twitter.

.@AOC has apologized and unblocked me on Twitter! I’ll be responding to the release of the agreement details, and the apology from Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez LIVE at 11:30am EST. We will be live streaming right here at 11:30am. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/JLK5DiLOsK — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) November 4, 2019

Who knew?

Here’s the live feed, FYI:

The Daily News is already covering this hot tip.

New: @AOC has settled @HikindDov's lawsuit, saying it was "wrong and improper" for her to block him on Twitter. Hikind is thrilled. "This might be the first time that she actually says, ‘I was wrong.’ It’s great,'" the ex-Brooklyn pol tells @NYDailyNews. https://t.co/hyQhqEtlE0 — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) November 4, 2019

From the Daily News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday settled a lawsuit accusing her of violating the Constitution by blocking former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind on Twitter, saying her heat of the moment social media decision was “wrong and improper.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who was due to testify in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday as part of the high-profile lawsuit, issued a statement saying she had “reconsidered” the Twitter block. “Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them,” the Queens-Bronx congresswoman said. “In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind.”

The settlement means Ocasio-Cortez won’t have to take the stand Tuesday. That’s convenient.

On the day @AOC was forced to testify in in court, she backed off and apologized to @HikindDov and unblocked him. 🐔 https://t.co/KqzEbpOoyB — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2019

Crazy that it took a lawsuit for her to unblock him though, right?

She isn’t the only member of congress who blocks. She just got called out for it by another politician — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 4, 2019

Great work!!! Nice to know @AOC knows she was going to be embarrassed in court!! Now have her cover your legal fees! — Breanna 🇺🇸 (@morrbreanna) November 4, 2019

Vicious.

