Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday settled a lawsuit accusing her of violating the Constitution by blocking former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind on Twitter, saying her heat of the moment social media decision was “wrong and improper.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who was due to testify in Brooklyn federal court Tuesday as part of the high-profile lawsuit, issued a statement saying she had “reconsidered” the Twitter block.

“Mr. Hikind has a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them,” the Queens-Bronx congresswoman said. “In retrospect, it was wrong and improper and does not reflect the values I cherish. I sincerely apologize for blocking Mr. Hikind.”

The settlement means Ocasio-Cortez won’t have to take the stand Tuesday.

