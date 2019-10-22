You really should bookmark this thread from Carol Roth (like this editor did) so that anytime you hear anyone whining and claiming the American Dream is dead you can educate them on why they’re oh so very wrong.

Carol’s thread is spot on …

The American Dream is not dead. Not even close. What is dead-or at least dying- is people realizing that to achieve the American Dream, they have to make sacrifices, tough choices & prioritize as they don’t get every thing at once or just for living under the red, white & blue. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 22, 2019

In other words people have to grow up and realize there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Unless they’re a Democrat in which case they’ll just blame Republicans for being greedy with lunch but we digress.

I can take just about anyone of prime working age, with the exceptions of those w true disabilities, and have them making six figures and living in a big house. However, you may not get to do what you want to do. You might have to do hard labor or work some overtime… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 22, 2019

WAIT?! WORK?! OVERTIME?!

The nerve.

You may have to move from NYC to Indiana. That’s the deal. It used to be understood you could have a nice home or a car or take great trips. But you have to put in the work and delay other consumer gratification. You might not everything at once—you pick what is important. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 22, 2019

This sounds awfully grown up and stuff.

My own father waited to get married until he was financially secure. He lived with his mother and saved his money until his mid-30s—during the 60s and 70s. He was able to buy a great house, because that was his goal. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 22, 2019

Such a great point. The American Dream doesn’t mean you get everything you’ve ever wanted because you’re an American – it means you live in a country where with enough work and dedication your OWN dream can come true.

But it’s not given to you for free and certainly not by the government.

We didn’t get new cars (always used) and we almost never went on vacations. That was his priority and he was thrilled to have moved from poor, West Side of Chicago to a fancy suburb and live this dream. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 22, 2019

Love this.

And, if that’s not for you, then your freedom of choice is also the American Dream. You can choose a job you love, to live in the moment or reside in the big city & perhaps not have much in savings, knowing it is your freedom to make those choices that align w your priorities. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 22, 2019

This is why people from every pocket of the world clamor to come to America and participate in the American Dream. The American Dream is alive and well, but it’s not a Disney movie. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) October 22, 2019

What she said.

