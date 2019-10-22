You really should bookmark this thread from Carol Roth (like this editor did) so that anytime you hear anyone whining and claiming the American Dream is dead you can educate them on why they’re oh so very wrong.

Carol’s thread is spot on …

In other words people have to grow up and realize there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Unless they’re a Democrat in which case they’ll just blame Republicans for being greedy with lunch but we digress.

WAIT?! WORK?! OVERTIME?!

Trending

The nerve.

This sounds awfully grown up and stuff.

Such a great point. The American Dream doesn’t mean you get everything you’ve ever wanted because you’re an American – it means you live in a country where with enough work and dedication your OWN dream can come true.

But it’s not given to you for free and certainly not by the government.

Love this.

What she said.

Related:

Deep-Sixed?! Chuck Grassley calls Horowitz and the Deep State OUT over the long-anticipated FISA report that’s still missing

WHYYYYY?! Feminist ruins Jack-O-Lanterns (and possibly Halloween) advocating for ‘women’s health’ on a pumpkin [pic, sorry!]

SACREBLEU! Mitt Romney’s explanation for ‘Pierre Delecto’ is LESS than convincing and outright embarrassing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American DreamCarol Roth