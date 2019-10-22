Sounds like Sen. Chuck Grassley is finally figuring out the frustration many Americans have been feeling watching all of these ongoing and seemingly pointless investigations for YEARS now.

There is so much nonsense out there this editor had almost forgotten about the missing FISA report.

Almost.

All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be “deep six” by the deep state — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 22, 2019

Now if only Grassley would realize he and other Republicans could actually do something ABOUT it he might be onto something here.

You’re right about that. But why haven’t you done anything to stop that from happening? — matt (@110mats) October 22, 2019

So, what are you doing about it? The @GOP acts like perpetual victims when the Senate has the power to do something. SO SICK OF IT. You all are nothing but lame drama queens. — Kathleen (@katnandu) October 22, 2019

Sensing a theme.

You ostensibly have power. Use it. — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) October 22, 2019

Justice delayed is justice denied. — Syrah Shiraz (@Syrah_Shiraz) October 22, 2019

This. ^

So who is going to stop this nonsense? Come on Republicans! We the taxpayer are really sick of all these unpunished shenanigans! — Lucy (@4Lucylu44) October 22, 2019

Shenanigans is a word we just don’t see often enough.

IG is there to sweep 🧹 wrong-doing under the rug. Isn’t your colleague .@LindseyGrahamSC there to bring wrong-doing out into the light of day? If not, encourage him. — Terry Kinder (@tkinder) October 22, 2019

Senator Grassley, you must do something. Take action. Same goes for all GOP. Congress has cultured and coddled a "Deep State" that is today near the full-on thing called Domestic Terrorists. The USA has a problem, it's got to be stopped, replaced. — suzyrice (@suzy_rice) October 22, 2019

So on the one hand it’s great that Chuck is finally asking some tough questions but on the other maybe it’s time for them all to do more than just ask questions?

Yep. It's always two weeks away from release. Doesn't matter though. Even if there are crimes in it, no one will be prosecuted. Because we no longer have a Department Of Justice. — J. Hardman (@cruesome) October 22, 2019

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

