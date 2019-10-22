Sounds like Sen. Chuck Grassley is finally figuring out the frustration many Americans have been feeling watching all of these ongoing and seemingly pointless investigations for YEARS now.

There is so much nonsense out there this editor had almost forgotten about the missing FISA report.

Almost.

Now if only Grassley would realize he and other Republicans could actually do something ABOUT it he might be onto something here.

Trending

Sensing a theme.

This. ^

Shenanigans is a word we just don’t see often enough.

So on the one hand it’s great that Chuck is finally asking some tough questions but on the other maybe it’s time for them all to do more than just ask questions?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Related:

WHYYYYY?! Feminist ruins Jack-O-Lanterns (and possibly Halloween) advocating for ‘women’s health’ on a pumpkin [pic, sorry!]

SACREBLEU! Mitt Romney’s explanation for ‘Pierre Delecto’ is LESS than convincing and outright embarrassing

‘She’s not fooling anyone.’ Ilhan Omar’s ‘double life’ has officially been found OUT and holy moly this broad is bad news

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chuck grassleydeep stateFISA ReportHorowitz