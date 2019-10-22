Mitt Romney is what the French call, ‘les incompetents.’

via GIPHY

Seriously, he thought this explanation for Pierre Delecto (who sounds creepily like an actor in a really bad French adult movie) was a good one?

Watch.

#NEW: Sen. Mitt Romney on his secret Twitter account: "I like what I like… I follow a lot of people as a way to keep up with the news and I, you know, followed 600 or some odd people, 700. Just a way to have a private account to see what's going on."pic.twitter.com/obwwy4En82 — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) October 22, 2019

Mitt.

This was painful.

And he wasn’t just ‘seeing what’s going on.’ He was liking tweets slamming the president, sharing them, promoting himself … this was more than Mitt just quietly hanging out on Twitter.

That is kind of like calling Anthony Wiener just a voyeur.

Romney used the account to promote himself, and take anonymous swipes at people he dislikes. — s.petry (@spetry9) October 22, 2019

So embarrassing.

Creepy as hell!! — 🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) October 22, 2019

What a pathetic loser — Howard_In_CT 🇺🇸 (@How9876543210) October 22, 2019

What a dope. — Linda Harden ✝️ (@LindaHarden) October 22, 2019

Yeah, this went really well, Mitt.

Right? Why do politicians name themselves such creepy, weird things?

He's a real weirdo — Susan (@zanzi6862) October 22, 2019

That’s the most uncomfortable chuckle and nervous demeanor I’ve ever seen. His time is up… — Republi4ever ✝️🇺🇸 (@republi4ever1) October 22, 2019

How the mighty have fallen.

Related:

‘She’s not fooling anyone.’ Ilhan Omar’s ‘double life’ has officially been found OUT and holy moly this broad is bad news

Schiff’s about to hit the FAN! Republicans calling up resolution censuring Adam Schiff and WOW (screenshot)

‘They don’t even try to HIDE it’: Dave Rubin DRAGS CNN (especially Jake Tapper and Brian Stelter) for being DNC tools