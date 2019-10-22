Mitt Romney is what the French call, ‘les incompetents.’

via GIPHY

Seriously, he thought this explanation for Pierre Delecto (who sounds creepily like an actor in a really bad French adult movie) was a good one?

Watch.

Mitt.

This was painful.

And he wasn’t just ‘seeing what’s going on.’ He was liking tweets slamming the president, sharing them, promoting himself … this was more than Mitt just quietly hanging out on Twitter.

Trending

So embarrassing.

Yeah, this went really well, Mitt.

Right? Why do politicians name themselves such creepy, weird things?

How the mighty have fallen.

Tags: Mitt RomneyPierre Delectosocial media