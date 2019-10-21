All we can say is it’s about damn time.

Maybe legislators like Adam Schiff think the American people aren’t paying attention to his sham of an investigation (holding interviews in secret, really?!) but we are. And that it’s taken Republicans this long to do anything other than complain about him is not exactly a great look either.

So when we saw Fred Keller tweet out that he is co-sponsoring the resolution to censure Schiff we did a little fist-pump.

.@RepAdamSchiff has engaged in lies, misrepresentations, and obfuscation during this "impeachment inquiry." I'm co-sponsoring this resolution because he needs to be held accountable. https://t.co/dDQiqdVP5c — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) October 21, 2019

Here’s the resolution, McCarthy was talking about it nearly a week ago.

We are calling up a resolution that condemns Chairman Adam Schiff and the way he has abused his power to mislead the American people. Read the complete censure resolution here: pic.twitter.com/sLDazCXRMz — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) October 16, 2019

*popcorn*

Great. Appreciate the effort…BUT bottom line: Adam Schiff will still go about his shady dishonest deceitful business. Censure has no legal ramifications and very little political. Just a gesture of disapproval basically. — Rick Dreibelbis (@RickDreibelbis) October 21, 2019

It certainly feels like no one in D.C. is ever really held accountable.

Fair point.

Adam Schiff has blatently and knowingly lied to the American people so many times that I find it absolutely a statement of the corruption, elitism and disconnectedness of our own congress that he is still there and chairing committee. — Dr. Deb Wilson (@Seaforde1) October 17, 2019

Pretty bad.

Until Schiff is completely removed, there is no integrity in Congress. As long as Schiff holds office, Congress is a sham. — Tim Squires (@SquiresTim) October 21, 2019

He needed to be censured during the “Russia” probe too and nothing was done !!! — earl hem (@mehem4) October 21, 2019

Chairman Schiff: “My summary of the president’s call was meant to be at least part in parody. The fact that’s not clear is a separate problem in and of itself……" In addition, the phone con memo is only a portion of the conversation, which is identified on the memo. 1/2 — #Savage Patsy 🆘 (@bloomin3pa) October 21, 2019

That whole parody thing by itself should be enough to censure Schiff for brains.

Whereas Adam Shifty is a pencil neck and is probably celebrating national Period Day! — KevinO’leoiden (@oleyden) October 21, 2019

Ugh, National Period Day.

Just no.

Thank you Mr. Congressman — Mercedes Lynn (@ohmercy_me) October 21, 2019

From us as well.

That’s what he gets for being full of Schiff.

Yes, yes we could write Schiff jokes all day long … he just makes it so easy.

