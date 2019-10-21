AOC’s tweet about ‘concentrated wealth’ and the 1% reads a lot like the socialist propaganda garbage we’d expect from a Bernie groupie.

You know, the guy she and the rest of The Squad recently endorsed who is easily in the 1%, owns a fancy sports car, and three houses? Gosh, that sounds a lot like concentrated wealth to this editor.

A lot of people think that folks like your typical lawyer or doctor are in “the 1%.” That may be bc it’s hard to conceive how bad runaway inequality has gotten. Even this number – $500k – reflects top income, & even THAT doesn’t hold a candle to recognizing concentrated wealth. https://t.co/1L4ITfryEk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2019

PEOPLE ARE SO RICH.

She says this like it’s a bad thing.

Socialists. *eye roll*

not sure I get it… the fact that you need to be really rich to enter the 1% could point to the average being quite well off, so what's your point? surely if the richest in society were not very rich that would be a bigger problem…? — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) October 21, 2019

And with the studies we’ve seen about the middle class shrinking NOT because of poverty but because people are earning more and falling into a wealthier category, we really don’t get what’s so horrible about the 1% of the wealthiest people in our country being very wealthy.

That’s a good thing … yes?

Right… 🙄 like your boy Bernie, as u become what you’ve railed against, you’ve gotta find a new villain. Bernie used to say “millionaires & billionaires”. Now it’s just “billionaires”…. And when socialist finally make it to the very top… that’s when the tanks roll in. — Ben Orr 🤷‍♂️ (@theREALbenORR) October 20, 2019

Typical.

Stop with disposable income we earn it you disposal of it. — patti (@kokopatti) October 21, 2019

It’s not your money Alex…… — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) October 21, 2019

But concentration camps! Orange man bad! The planet is going to end in 12 years!

ELEVENTY!

So you gonna comment on that "faux pas" you made where you inadvertently endorsed the school choice that your ilk and their "good for me, but not for thee" mentality has fought against for decades…or nah? — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) October 21, 2019

Oh, that nugget. Funny she talked about school choice and how it’s a great thing, going totally against the Democrat’s narrative on how this is bad for public education.

And no, we do not expect her to comment on the faux pas.

Odd that Bernie is in the 1% , no? — Hambino, The Great (@Hambino15) October 20, 2019

Odd? Not really.

Hilarious and ironic as Hell?

You betcha.

