You’d think the New York Times admitting there is a Deep State at all is somehow a win. But since they’re treating these people as ‘heroes’ trying to protect Trump from himself?

Eff these people in the ear.

Sideways.

Take a look at this crap:

Now this is a serious fail, NYT. Impressive.

From The New York Times:

But still the patriots come. Top of the list, of course, is the still-anonymous whistle-blower who touched off the impeachment drama by registering his concerns about Mr. Trump’s clandestine effort to pressure Ukraine into conducting investigations that would benefit his re-election campaign. The concerns enumerated in the complaint have since been verified and magnified by multiple administration insiders, despite the White House’s stonewalling mandate.

The patriots come.

Right.

Excuse us while we throw up in our mouths a little.

Unreal.

They called them PATRIOTS.

Stupid of that magnitude really should be painful.

When Obama did bad stuff he was doing it for the good of the country … or something.

Heh.

Told you this is infuriating.

But orange man baaaaaaad!

Can’t even make this sort of crazy up.

And yet the NYT found a way to do it.

