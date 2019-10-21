You’d think the New York Times admitting there is a Deep State at all is somehow a win. But since they’re treating these people as ‘heroes’ trying to protect Trump from himself?

Eff these people in the ear.

Sideways.

Take a look at this crap:

The deep state is alive and well, composed of patriotic public servants. Their aim is not to bring down President Trump out of personal or political animus but to rescue the Republic from his excesses, says @mcottle. https://t.co/nk6Gwr0tXU — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) October 21, 2019

Now this is a serious fail, NYT. Impressive.

From The New York Times:

But still the patriots come. Top of the list, of course, is the still-anonymous whistle-blower who touched off the impeachment drama by registering his concerns about Mr. Trump’s clandestine effort to pressure Ukraine into conducting investigations that would benefit his re-election campaign. The concerns enumerated in the complaint have since been verified and magnified by multiple administration insiders, despite the White House’s stonewalling mandate.

The patriots come.

Right.

Excuse us while we throw up in our mouths a little.

Unreal.

Unelected bureaucrats that think their own ideas are better than that of the people that pay the bills. — Steph (@steph93065) October 21, 2019

They called them PATRIOTS.

Stupid of that magnitude really should be painful.

Addendum: They had NO problem with Obama's excesses and weaponization of the government against his enemies, or his horrid foreign policy actions, but hey that was their bae — Loren (@LorenSethC) October 21, 2019

When Obama did bad stuff he was doing it for the good of the country … or something.

I wonder how long I could keep my job if I refused to do as my employer asked and did all I could to smear and usurp my appointed supervisor. — Drex Treaster (@DrexTreaster) October 21, 2019

NYT admitting there’s a Deep State finally. First step to recovery! — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) October 21, 2019

Heh.

2016 – There is no such thing as the “Deep state”. It’s just a crazy right wing conspiracy theory and anyone who believes it should be ridiculed.

2019 – Ok,there is a “Deep state”,but they’re the good guy,really,believe us.They aren’t arrogant traitors who think they know better — Thistle Blower. (@somethi79963647) October 21, 2019

Told you this is infuriating.

They work for him, their job is not to obstruct the president, even if they don't like it. — Mike Credelle (@mcredelle) October 21, 2019

But orange man baaaaaaad!

I thought the deep state was a right wing hysterical conspiracy theory. Now it's real and it's good for us. Cool story bro — MarkOU (@MarkOU1) October 21, 2019

Can’t even make this sort of crazy up.

And yet the NYT found a way to do it.

