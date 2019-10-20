Pete Buttigieg.

Is.

A.

Coward.

And we’ve gotta admit, we’re honestly surprised Chuck Todd pushed him on his responses and even called Hillary’s accusation, ‘Trumpian’.

Take a look …

On @MeetThePress Pete Buttigieg declines to defend Tulsi Gabbard against Hillary Clinton's 'Russian asset' attack. pic.twitter.com/FLisNFJCNo — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 20, 2019

Pete calls it a dispute.

But it’s not a dispute.

Hillary chose to go after Tulsi and she’s not even running.

Well, not yet. We keep asking ourselves why she’d feel the need to get involved like this (and for her lackey Neera Tanden to push AOC about how Hillary helped with healthcare) and unless she’s just a bored, nasty, mean, frumpy, frothy, cranky old troll with nothing else better to do then we assume she’s thinking about getting in the race.

Which would be so delicious.

#coward. Would have cost him nothing to defend TG, unless he wants something from the Clinton machine. — NBA and Nike have no ‘Tegridy (@Sports_fan20) October 20, 2019

“Making sure that this presidency comes to an end.” 😂 I’m sure it will, Mayor Pete. Most likely on January 20, 2025. 😝 — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) October 20, 2019

Baselessly accusing people of being a Russian asset is a “Trumpian” move? Really? Seems to me that has been the signature move of most of the Democrats and media for the past 30+ months. — Andrew Hale (@155ash) October 20, 2019

Fair point, but for Todd to have called her Trumpian?

You know that ticked her off.

The left will never criticize their own. No matter how terrible or hypocritical. We want members of Congress and POTUS to serve ALL Americans, not just their own. @realDonaldTrump — Go4Broke (@sms442) October 20, 2019

So the D party machinery – which considers Tulsi an outsider – is going to normalize this stupid "You're a Russian asset!" slander? Good. GOOD. Let them continue down this path. pic.twitter.com/9FVAIDWgyg — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 20, 2019

Everyone who disagrees with me is a Russian asset and a bot. — mik gerkin (@GerkinMik) October 20, 2019

This is hilarious. These people cannot declare that the sky is blue, if it somehow conflicts with the party orthodoxy. They are all puppets. True individuals are rare these days. — Larry Edington (@ldedington) October 20, 2019

That. ^

Related:

‘Beyond EMBARRASSING’ –> Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to blame the GOP for her failures in pushing to impeach Trump BACKFIRES

Make it STOP: Hillary tries to be funny in response to Cory Booker’s Tulsi Gabbard tweet and sweet baby JEEBUS the cringe

AWKWARD: AOC keeps it fake friendly but you can tell Neera Tanden trying to ‘But Hillary’ her Bernie speech pissed her off