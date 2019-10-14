While the media is completely distracted and melting down over the Trump video (meme, gif, whatevs), Paul Sperry and others have been hard at work digging through the ‘swamp’ and sharing information that the media USED to be interested in sharing. You know, back when they were actually journalists and not activists.

Take a look at this.

Horowitz donated $1000 to campaign of Democrat Michael Bennet, a former colleague who's running to unseat Trump. Bennet's brother is the editorial page editor of NYT — the newspaper that received the leaked Comey memo Horowitz concluded was not classifiedhttps://t.co/4pj3aMBClK — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 14, 2019

Welp, THAT’S an ‘interesting’ connection or three.

From Real Clear Investigations:

Skeptics fear that Horowitz, a Democrat and Obama appointee, is more political than widely believed, and may be naturally inclined to protect the FBI and Justice despite possible corruption during the Obama administration. Federal records show Horowitz volunteered on the political campaigns of several Democrats while in college and later donated to the campaign of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, a former colleague who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination – and who has slammed Trump’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Horowitz, moreover, is married to a former political activist who helped run campaigns for liberal Democrats before producing programming for CNN out of its Washington bureau. Records show his wife, Alexandra Kauffman Horowitz, also contributed to Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign.

We’re certainly not experts but golly gee, this seems a little bit like a conflict of interest. Yes?

Is anyone really surprised? This is the same clown that could not determine any bias with Strzok/Page. — BabyGirlHarlow (@BabyGirlHarlow) October 14, 2019

No, we’re not surprised.

It’s crazy how you can put all these stuff together while fake news talk about memes — wheresmycal (@deplorablemnrty) October 14, 2019

Is there no end to the Deep State criminals? — Vannie Keeling (@vanniekeeling) October 14, 2019

Is this a trick question?

People in DC are like hamsters… just crawling all over each other. pic.twitter.com/LYI4Km8x7z — Joel Schwartz🇺🇸🦅 (@buckeye36) October 14, 2019

Accurate.

I think those might be guinea pigs😉 — kathleen (@gramminy) October 14, 2019

Same difference.

Related:

Brian Stelter totally forgets he works for CNN, blames Trump for a ‘hateful, hostile environment toward journalists’

‘Don’t want to hear ANOTHER WORD about that meme’: Female Trump supporter assaulted outside MN rally (watch)

Ummm … IS THIS REAL?! ABC News appears to have used gun range footage from 2017 claiming it’s current combat in Syria