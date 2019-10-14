We’re not sure anyone was more ‘excited’ to see the Trump video that the media has lost it’s mind over than Brian Stelter. Any excuse to play the victim and screech about how it’s all Trump’s fault people aren’t huge fans of the media.

Talk about a serious lack of self-awareness.

Call someone an "enemy" over and over again, and you have some responsibility for what happens to them. Trump is responsible for a climate that is so hateful, so hostile toward journalists that it spawns videos like this one. https://t.co/mn1W8W69M1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2019

*sigh*

Would someone please remind tater who he works for?

This is about so much more than a single video. It's about what happens when you plant seeds of hatred and division. It's about what happens when you give your supporters permission to hate and dehumanize critics. https://t.co/X77yPhn8JG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 14, 2019

And the media is TOTALLY innocent.

Totally.

You (CNN) actually hunted down a meme maker and basically threatened him into submission. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) October 14, 2019

How much do you consider your own responsibility in promoting division? You promoted an incredibly divisive fiction for two and half years, suggesting the president was president illegitimately. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) October 14, 2019

You and your network went after a 15 year old boy. You continued to hammer him even AFTER video surfaced that he wasn't in the wrong. You really need to sit down. The hatred in division was sowed BEFORE Trump. — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) October 14, 2019

Spare me your high horse nonsense. You have members in the MSM calling Trump Hitler. — cr (@propatriots) October 14, 2019

You and your network don't seem to care about Trump supporters being physically attacked on a regular basis so why should they care about this? — 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐤 (@sirRoddick) October 14, 2019

Antifa says hi. — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) October 14, 2019

Oh yeah, there’s a play where Trump is murdered and they made an entire movie about hunting Trump supporters BUT HEY, Trump is to blame for people hating the media.

I am so sorry for you tater. — tab² (@Tommytabtab) October 14, 2019

Always the victim. Get over yourself. Trump isn't responsible for this climate. You creeps call him Hitler on a daily basis. I haven't seen any journalist being physically attacked. I have seen Antifa beating Trump supporters up in the streets. Where's your outrage on that? — Dark Hyacinth🎃🐕 (@DarkHyacinth) October 14, 2019

Psh, he’s too busy playing the journo-victim card.

