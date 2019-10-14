We’re not sure anyone was more ‘excited’ to see the Trump video that the media has lost it’s mind over than Brian Stelter. Any excuse to play the victim and screech about how it’s all Trump’s fault people aren’t huge fans of the media.

Talk about a serious lack of self-awareness.

*sigh*

Would someone please remind tater who he works for?

And the media is TOTALLY innocent.

Totally.

Oh yeah, there’s a play where Trump is murdered and they made an entire movie about hunting Trump supporters BUT HEY, Trump is to blame for people hating the media.

Psh, he’s too busy playing the journo-victim card.

