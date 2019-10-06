Bette Midler says she’s been away from Twitter because she’s been busy having insane sex with a young marine.

Yeah yeah yeah, we get it, she’s playing off of Jacob Wohl’s stupid accusation against Elizabeth Warren this week but c’mon, stop it.

Gross.

This editor hasn’t had breakfast yet.

Sorry I’ve been away from Twitter for a bit. I was busy having insane sex with a young Marine. I hope it doesn’t get out & cause people to think, “Good for her!” — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2019

You know that all-over body shiver thing you do when you see, hear, or read something that totally grosses you out?

Yup, just did that.

Twice.

Is that what they’re calling rehab now? — Scottergate 😀 (@Scottergate) October 6, 2019

Ouch.

Mammal, you left off mammal! 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/x8Jl0OCJ9F — Rick Robinson (@RowdyRick73) October 6, 2019

Double ouch.

Actually, we're thinking, "I hope he got all his shots." — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) October 5, 2019

Marines are the bravest — Michael (@RollCall79) October 5, 2019

Obviously your husband doesn’t mind being the butt of a joke — LiterallyAPeach🍑⚒🇮🇱🇺🇸🦄 (@KristinBoymom) October 5, 2019

pic.twitter.com/RGw5PNyV47 — Sam Adams, Always a Good Decision (@37smadAmaS) October 6, 2019

I feel sorry for that Marine. — JGaraf (@JGaraf) October 6, 2019

That Marine deserves a purple heart. — UpperDecker (@Sterm26) October 6, 2019

Great, another one of our brave men will end up with PTSD. — Jim in Scranton (@InScranton) October 5, 2019

You misspelled STD.😏 — Chuck Templeman (K) (@ctemp153) October 5, 2019

Yuuuuuuck.

