For whatever reason, Josh Barro (who has this editor blocked) has an issue with AG Barr actually doing his job.

It seems like news that Barr is personally flying around the world to do this. Do he or his officials have any time for actual policymaking? — Josh Barro (@jbarro) September 30, 2019

Guess Barro would prefer Barr just sit around without finding out the actual origin of the Russia investigation.

C’mon man, really? Don’t you want to know what happened? Because dude, we do.

Brit Hume noticed this whiny tweet as well:

Seems it’s ok for Barr to try to get to the bottom of the Mueller investigation’s origins, as long as he doesn’t try too hard. https://t.co/EpyPoeRyBW — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 1, 2019

It’s ok for Barr to do his job as long as he does it on Barro’s terms apparently.

Such a strange thing to complain about.

I didn't know that Barr had anything to do with policy making, I thought he was Attorney General. — Joe Kennedy (@Freedom4USNow) October 1, 2019

That had us scratching our heads too.

Is SecState supposed to "make" policy?

Or is that just a throwback to when a previous SecState said there was no hand on the tiller in the oval office? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) October 1, 2019

I don't @jbarro. Did you worry how much of @EricHolder's work time it took to set up Fast and Furious? If I understand correctly, a House lawsuit to try & recover the records Obama put under eo is still pending but then the @HouseDemocrats really isn't trying 'too hard' are they? — D. Crandall (@twifan_nana) October 1, 2019

But Trump!

Dems have all the time in the world for legislation. But they prefer hate and nonsense. Dolts! — John Angove (@JohnAngove4) October 1, 2019

Dolt is a word we don’t use enough these days.

Media and DEMs are a joke — Ellen Casey (@eacasey59) October 1, 2019

She repeats herself.

Do the Democrats have any time for policymaking? — Peter L (@pjl450) October 1, 2019

HA!

Man, it sure doesn’t seem like it most days.

They’re far too busy crying wolf.

Related:

‘You can do BETTER’: Mika Brzezinski LOSES it when Greta Van Susteren criticizes ‘Morning Joe’ for being a gossipy crap-fest

Media obscuring and lying about it VERY revealing: Undercover Huber sums up IG whistleblower form controversy in eye-opening thread

Completely BLINDSIDED: Sounds like trouble in Kamala-ville as her campaign makes changes to sr. staff causing internal anxiety