For whatever reason, Josh Barro (who has this editor blocked) has an issue with AG Barr actually doing his job.

Guess Barro would prefer Barr just sit around without finding out the actual origin of the Russia investigation.

C’mon man, really? Don’t you want to know what happened? Because dude, we do.

Brit Hume noticed this whiny tweet as well:

It’s ok for Barr to do his job as long as he does it on Barro’s terms apparently.

Such a strange thing to complain about.

That had us scratching our heads too.

But Trump!

Dolt is a word we don’t use enough these days.

She repeats herself.

HA!

Man, it sure doesn’t seem like it most days.

They’re far too busy crying wolf.

