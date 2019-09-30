If there’s one thing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is really good at it’s trolling.

Seriously.

She is the Left’s Trump when it comes to writing tweets that get attention, good and bad, and whoa nelly, this one was off the charts stupid.

Either she’s lying or she’s really, really misinformed.

Maybe a little bit of both.

Trump Tower used as a piggy bank was enough. 10 incidents of obstruction of justice was enough. Permanently separating children & parents for profit was enough. Detention camps were enough. Muslim ban was enough. Trans servicemember ban was enough. Ukraine is beyond enough. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 29, 2019

ENOUGH.

Heh.

This was impressive, AOC, and not in a good way.

We honestly don’t even know where to begin fact-checking this mess. Thank goodness the people of Twitter were willing to step up and do our jobs for us.

I’ve had enough of you. 🤷‍♂️ — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 29, 2019

Democrat talking points, enough. — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) September 30, 2019

Have at it, sis.

Can’t wait for the trial. pic.twitter.com/MWhoh1d7VU — Ben Orr 🤷‍♂️ (@theREALbenORR) September 30, 2019

You’re full of nothing but lies and half truths. I can’t wait until you’re voted out of office. — William Waring (@billwaring) September 29, 2019

Scotch and soda please. — Dr Evil (@MD_STAT) September 29, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA

Stop yapping about it and get it done, if you think you've got the goods. — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) September 30, 2019

She knows they don’t have the goods but they need to keep their base believing they do.

Stop your lies. — Chris Cline (@1000thghostauto) September 30, 2019

1 term of @AOC is enough — #LearnToCode (@LearnTo73637432) September 29, 2019

Your ongoing inanity is the best thing on the internet. Please, please, please never stop. — American Occidentlst (@AmericanOccidnt) September 30, 2019

She is the greatest thing to happen to the Republican Party since Reagan.

True story.

