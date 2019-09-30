Nothing says you’re fighting fascism like attacking an elderly couple in the middle of the road and blocking their passage in the crosswalk. Especially if one of them has a walker … watch this.

Antifa protesters scream at & block elderly couple outside an event featuring conservative politician @MaximeBernier & @RubinReport. Further violence broke out, leading to two arrests. Mohawk College had faced massive campaign to cancel the event. pic.twitter.com/D49dTcMi4X — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2019

Because you know, Antifa needs to protect everyone from elderly people trying to cross the street. If they wanted to make themselves look even worse they certainly succeeded this time.

As in the US, antifa in Ontario, Canada assaulted members of the public outside the venue. A handful were detained in a police van then released without charges. https://t.co/J4ZONAIAOe pic.twitter.com/3Rt3A5R90p — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 30, 2019

There’s a reason so many people want these maniacs labeled as domestic terrorists.

The Tolerant Left Folks. What kind of monster refuses to let an elderly couple cross the street… Antifa. pic.twitter.com/wT0areI1al — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) September 30, 2019

Pretty gross.

Good morning to everyone but Antifa.https://t.co/T3BreY1Sge — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 30, 2019

But you know, they’re fighting FASCISM or something.

Orange man bad?

Are those punk-thugs yelling at that little old lady? That’s evil and unforgivable. — Apocalyptica (@Kelly3132) September 30, 2019

Yes, they’re screaming, ‘Nazi scum, off the streets’ at the little old lady with the walker.

That’ll show her!

How can any decent human being condone this or support this group? DEMS silent? — Jim Horton (@jimbohorton) September 30, 2019

That's just despicable. I know your shouldn't wish ill will on anyone but Antifa makes it really, really hard not to. — Traé Delaney (@TADrewSomething) September 30, 2019

This is one of those times I wish for instant karma… pic.twitter.com/A23hLOS7lA — Stream Of Unconsciousness (@StreamOfUncons1) September 30, 2019

Does it bother anyone else to see so many people filming and no one stepping in to help in these videos? — SoFresh SoFace (@0123missy) September 30, 2019

Like, hello, help the couple trying to cross?

Heh.

So groups of people who shout and hide their faces in public are NOT there to do good things???

Someone should tell the government and police… — HUMBUG! (@DashMillion) September 30, 2019

Shocker, right?

