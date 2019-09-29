We’ve heard SO MANY different stories about passengers on airplanes that it’s hard to take any of them seriously.

Except for this hilarious yet grossly awful story from Kat Timpf about the guy sitting next to her on a plane.

Nonstop farting.

What about the environment?!

And poor Kat!

Who knew dead and or dying mice sounded and smelled like a man’s fart.

The things you learn on Twitter …

RIGHT?! Thank goodness Kat tagged AOC so she can do something about this whole farting on planes thing.

She went quiet for over an hour and then popped back on Twitter with an update.

Here we go.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE! GIVE ‘EM HELL KAT! GIRL POWER!

We so adore Kat, this is great.

EL OH EL.

And this is a story we can actually BELIEVE. No passenger punching a congresswoman … er … congressman in the shoulder and telling him to get to impeachin’ Trump, no stewardess telling Ana Navarro that Trump should be impeached …

Nope.

Just a farty, rude passenger.

Real life.

And so damn funny.

