We’ve heard SO MANY different stories about passengers on airplanes that it’s hard to take any of them seriously.

Except for this hilarious yet grossly awful story from Kat Timpf about the guy sitting next to her on a plane.

Nonstop farting.

What about the environment?!

And poor Kat!

It both sounds and smells like a mouse is dying in his pants — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 29, 2019

Who knew dead and or dying mice sounded and smelled like a man’s fart.

The things you learn on Twitter …

Don’t even get me started on his environmental footprint @AOC — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 29, 2019

RIGHT?! Thank goodness Kat tagged AOC so she can do something about this whole farting on planes thing.

She went quiet for over an hour and then popped back on Twitter with an update.

Yo OK update — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 29, 2019

Here we go.

Now that I have service again I just want to say that I did in fact break the law and take a rip of the Juul at some point during the flight (hi, @FAANews, feel free to arrest me, I’m in Philly!) and Fart Dude HAD THE NERVE TO LOOK AT ME LIKE I WAS RUDE!!! — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 29, 2019

POWER TO THE PEOPLE! GIVE ‘EM HELL KAT! GIRL POWER!

We so adore Kat, this is great.

I just told him to his face — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 29, 2019

EL OH EL.

I can’t 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) September 29, 2019

HELP — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 29, 2019

What if he has an illness and you are making fun Kat !! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rhm2J8zoV8 — ⛹🏽Julian ® ⚾️ 🏀 (@Just_Julian1) September 29, 2019

And this is a story we can actually BELIEVE. No passenger punching a congresswoman … er … congressman in the shoulder and telling him to get to impeachin’ Trump, no stewardess telling Ana Navarro that Trump should be impeached …

Nope.

Just a farty, rude passenger.

Real life.

And so damn funny.

