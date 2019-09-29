Today AOC is showing some love to Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib for being completely divisive, politically annoying, rage harpies.

Sorry.

We meant she’s showing them some love for being so brave in calling for Trump to be impeached.

Or something.

It’s not easy to act like an unhinged maniac because you can’t accept Democrats lost the 2016 election?

Huh, who knew?

She continued.

For months and years, these women have been throwing an endless temper tantrum not only embarrassing their constituents but the very offices they were elected to fill.

Trending

Yup.

Gaslighting.

Really AOC?

Just like that.

Angry.

Melodramatic.

Vapid.

Annoying.

Good point.

SUCH warriors.

Heh.

Girl power and stuff!

Won’t someone think of the environment!?!

Related:

Hot MESS, aisle 5! Kamala Harris trying to answer question on Biden she clearly does NOT know the answer to is all cringe (watch)

‘It’s illegal for me to vape but THIS is allowed?!’ Kat Timpf’s hilarious story about a passenger on HER plane is totally believable

‘Shaping the battlefield’: Thread highlighting collusion that has been underway by the ‘likes of Schiff and the deep state’ is damning

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCMaxine WatersRashida TlaibTrump