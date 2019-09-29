You’d think someone who wants to be the President of the United States would be a little bit better when answering questions on her feet … but wow, watching Kamala Harris babbling about Joe Biden here is just super painful and cringe.

Watch.

Seriously.

Yikes.

Kamala is just not good at this.

She is so bad at retail politics. — Dick Trickle (@atlharp) September 29, 2019

What the heck did she even say?

I have no idea how she ever won an election. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) September 29, 2019

Former Attorney General of CA, ladies and gents. Apparently, she got her law degree from a vending machine, which she then ran amok with all drunk on power just locking people up. You saw what she thinks of due process. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 29, 2019

She's out of her mind. — Wes Ganobcik ™ (@ganobleberries) September 29, 2019

BREAKING:

Prosecutor gives Biden family a free pass.

Developing… — Philly Joe Remarkable, Occam's Ice Pick (@Harry_Bergeron) September 29, 2019

Oh yeah, that little tidbit.

LEAVE JOE ALONE.

She needs to make up her mind.

Kamala telling reporters to “leave Joe Biden alone” as if they weren’t already doing just that. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) September 29, 2019

Ain’t that adorable?

And no push back from reporter — mrs rush l baby, zeoli army alumni (@pammy3006) September 29, 2019

Of course not.

Wasn’t she the first to go after Biden? Something about racism and busing… — 🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) September 29, 2019

"Actually probably " — Gary (@garyalan82) September 29, 2019

Probably. Definitely?

Heh.

Hey everyone! Maybe if I laugh every time a question is asked to me and laugh during my answer, people will be confused about what I’m actually saying and just think I’m a fun and funny person 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Mr. PickemZ (Michael) (@MrPickemZ) September 29, 2019

Maybe if she laughs and plays cute no one will realize how absolutely dense and ridiculous she really is.

Hey, it worked before …

Related:

‘It’s illegal for me to vape but THIS is allowed?!’ Kat Timpf’s hilarious story about a passenger on HER plane is totally believable

‘Shaping the battlefield’: Thread highlighting collusion that has been underway by the ‘likes of Schiff and the deep state’ is damning

‘Utterly USELESS’: David Reaboi drops ALL the mics on Patterico for shaming Never Trumpers who WILL vote for Trump in 20