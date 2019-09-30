If you were looking for even more evidence (in black and white even) that traditional media is grossly and blatantly biased check out Brit Hume’s observation about the Ukraine reporting with both Trump and with Biden.

Current media terminology: Looking into Trump = investigating. Looking into Biden = dirt digging. — Brit Hume (@brithume) September 29, 2019

It’s sort of like Trump upholding Obama’s travel ban. When Obama blocked people from certain countries from entering the U.S. due to their inability to properly vet their own citizens plus their ties with terrorism he was doing it to protect us. When Trump continued the ban with the same countries he was doing it because he’s a RACIST.

Obnoxious right?

Looking into the origins of 2016 election interference = impeachable — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) September 29, 2019

Duh.

Bingo.

Ironic and convienient the difference. — ⚽️American_Gooner🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@GregRob44665987) September 30, 2019

And all too typical.

Sad. I miss your “era” of Journalism Brit. When Reporters actually were impartial. — David Benjamin (@thetoyman1) September 29, 2019

Which is why we’re lucky Brit is still reporting.

Right. The Left is saying “what Trump meant was” to fabricate dirt on Biden, which is completely unnecessary when the idiot brags about it on video. — Chelsea Lager (@LagerChelsea) September 29, 2019

Joe Biden told us what he did. In fact he thought it was funny. No digging needed by anyone else. He digs his own hole. — Janet Lake (@JanetLake15) September 30, 2019

The Democrats are hypocrites, and they whine a lot. — KDM (@kdmartin52) September 29, 2019

This tweep is right.

Bias?? Nah. — Red Cuervo (@MarthaR94546872) September 29, 2019

Whatever happened to #muellertime ? Is that still a thing? — Sam Crowley (@SamCrowley) September 29, 2019

Who?

Heh.

Related:

Just when you thought they couldn’t go ANY lower: Antifa lives up to ‘domestic terrorist’ rep at Mohawk College protest (watch)

SUCH warriors! AOC praising Maxine Waters and Rashida Tlaib for screeching to impeach Trump backfires on all 3 women

‘Shaping the battlefield’: Thread highlighting collusion that has been underway by the ‘likes of Schiff and the deep state’ is damning