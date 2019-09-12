You guys remember Rep. Doug Collins, yes? Guy outta Georgia? Jerry Nadler’s worst nightmare?

Yeah, that guy.

Seems Doug is ‘at it’ again, making Nadler and the other Democrats look even dumber about their impeachment proceedings and the rules.

Watch.

Doug is BRUTAL.

But wait, there’s more!

Trending

Words don’t matter to Democrats.

There, fixed it for him.

Doug topped it off with this oldie but goodie.

Boom.

It looks a little bit like that Nadler ate the Nadler of now.

Oh, settle down, it’s a joke.

He’s definitely not doing his party any favors.

So hey, keep goin’, Jerry.

Related:

YIKES! Get her a Snickers bar, STAT! Abortion-happy blue-check doc RAGES at Facebook for not silencing pro-life activist Lila Rose

He’s right you know –> Bill Maher TRASHES 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in a vicious way and Lefties FREAK(watch)

‘This … is a privilege.’ Dr. Sayed A. Tabatabai’s thread about seeing older patients is the BEST thing you will read today

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDoug CollinsimpeachmentJerry Nadler