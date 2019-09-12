You guys remember Rep. Doug Collins, yes? Guy outta Georgia? Jerry Nadler’s worst nightmare?

Yeah, that guy.

Seems Doug is ‘at it’ again, making Nadler and the other Democrats look even dumber about their impeachment proceedings and the rules.

Watch.

Today’s ambiguity is a product of the chairman's own making because there is an easy way to know exactly whether this committee is in #impeachment proceedings: It’s called a vote. A vote of the full House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/S5gRonopan — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 12, 2019

Doug is BRUTAL.

But wait, there’s more!

Democrats followed the yellow brick road, and now they’re fully lost in impeachment Oz—try as they might, they can’t find their way out of the mess they’ve made because they think “words don’t matter.” pic.twitter.com/HIfzf14MzM — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 12, 2019

Words don’t matter to Democrats.

There, fixed it for him.

Doug topped it off with this oldie but goodie.

“If our conduct in this manner does not earn the confidence of the American people, then any action we take, especially if we seek to overturn the results of a free election, would be viewed with great suspicion, and could divide a nation for years to come.” – Rep. Nadler, 1998. pic.twitter.com/Aq506ANZxu — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 12, 2019

Boom.

Nadler has been in Congress so long that he cannot remember why he went there… — NoelDuram (@CutRealty) September 12, 2019

It looks a little bit like that Nadler ate the Nadler of now.

Oh, settle down, it’s a joke.

20 years later, the Nadlering Naybob of Nincompoopery is still earing the same suit. — SNARK-enfreude (@Fritzz2009) September 12, 2019

I think he lost a lot of his brain cells with the weight loss 🤔 — JD (@jdny123) September 12, 2019

@RepJerryNadler is handing back the House to Republicans in 2020. I say let him destroy his own party. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) September 12, 2019

He’s definitely not doing his party any favors.

So hey, keep goin’, Jerry.

