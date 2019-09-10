This is just so, so sad.

True story, this editor is almost embarrassed for Eric Swally at this point … almost.

Have you ever seen a more pathetic, desperate cry for attention from Trump?

PLEASE LOOK AT ME.

Mr. ‘Never Got Above 0%’ might want to get himself that bag of potato chips and pipe down a little.

Eric, dude, Trump has already forgotten about you.

Trending

Seems Eric has a nickname of his own.

C’mon, he’s at least 13.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And there it is.

Related:

Oh, HONEY: AOC double-dog dares Republicans to go on the record NOT impeaching Trump annnd BRB we’re dying

‘You’re single, right?’ Blue-check conservation biologist is mad, SO MAD, at men for taking HER space on airplanes and ROFL

Holy HELL, she’s soulless: Memo Lisa Bloom sent Harvey Weinstein about Rose McGowan is unbelievably cruel (screenshot)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric SwalwellTalibanTrump