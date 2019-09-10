This is just so, so sad.
True story, this editor is almost embarrassed for Eric Swally at this point … almost.
Have you ever seen a more pathetic, desperate cry for attention from Trump?
Let’s just call him who he is: #TalibanTrump
He can’t handle this, though. So please don’t RT. He’d lose it.
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 10, 2019
PLEASE LOOK AT ME.
Mr. ‘Never Got Above 0%’ might want to get himself that bag of potato chips and pipe down a little.
Eric, dude, Trump has already forgotten about you.
Grow up. Was it TalibanObama when he freed the Taliban 5 who then returned to the battle against us??
— SilverPatriot (@SilverPatriot1) September 10, 2019
@RepSwalwell trying to troll is very embarrassing. #Cringe
— A man in TX (@ATxFellow) September 10, 2019
— 🇺🇸Alissa🇺🇸 (@SBSportsDiva) September 10, 2019
— GP (@gpinaz) September 10, 2019
This from #ZeroPointZeroSwallowswell
— John Regan 🇺🇸🇮🇪🏴 (@jregan11) September 10, 2019
Seems Eric has a nickname of his own.
Look at me, am I cool yet jumping on a hashtag trend campaign? I'm that guy who wore the TDS ribbon on live TV and didn't even realize I was supporting Trump! Follow me. Give it up already, neither the left or right wants you.
— Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) September 10, 2019
What are you? 12?
— A man in TX (@ATxFellow) September 10, 2019
C’mon, he’s at least 13.
All three people who donated to your campaign just called. They want a refund.
— Filthy-Mouthed Life (@gypsyluc) September 10, 2019
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
— Pixie 🇺🇸 SugarStraw (@pixiejss) September 10, 2019
And there it is.
