We’re not sure if there is a greater troll than the Trump campaign raising money directly off of CNN throwing a temper tantrum.

In case you were wondering if everything is still stupid, yes, but at least it’s entertaining.

For $15 you too can have a Trump marker to set the record straight.

Annd we’re officially dead now.

*orders a dozen*

No joke.

And just like that, the trolling works:

You know this person thought this was a dunk.

They try so hard, too.

Sad.

Oopsie.

They’re raising money for a campaign. *eye roll*

They are just too easy.

Trump wins.

