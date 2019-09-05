What sort of horrid, disgusting, vile human being claims we should abort babies to stop climate change?

Oh, that’s right, Bernie Sanders.

You know that face you make when you think you’re biting into a chocolate chip cookie and it’s actually oatmeal raisin? Just made that face.

Yuck. Bernie says yes to abortions related to population control for the climate’s sake. pic.twitter.com/Hw8d5yijCe — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 5, 2019

Whoohoo, gotta love the Democrats.

Seriously?!

Even S.E. Cupp was angry about Bernie’s admission that he’s cool killing innocent babies to save a bunch of polar bears and stuff.

How do you not say unequivocally “NO” to the question of whether you support the idea of “curbing population growth” through abortion to reduce climate change??? Well, watch. This is apparently how. https://t.co/z5G7PCjJRe — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 5, 2019

It’s like she hasn’t been paying any attention at all to how awful the Left has become. Considering she spends most of her time b*tching about Trump these days we’re not surprised she missed it.

Let’s just state for the record: talking about needing “population control” through ABORTION for the sake of CLIMATE is talking about EUGENICS. The fact that @BernieSanders is willing to entertain this vile idea is not only disgusting, it should be disqualifying. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) September 5, 2019

She’s seriously shocked Bernie is awful.

Hilarious.

So recommending Eugenics is not as bad as Howard Dean’s woot? Really? pic.twitter.com/qXa8zwOyM5 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) September 5, 2019

Not to Democrats in 2019.

C’mon man, promises of free stuff? That’s all they care about anymore.

So suddenly now you’ve found morality? Good luck with that. — Soloman (@wisdomofsoloman) September 5, 2019

True, but CNN will probably fire you for saying it anyway. — Frederick (@jmotivator) September 5, 2019

And yet you’ve been cozying it up with the left for several years now to please your CNN bosses. You can’t be surprised by this. Frankly your condemnation rings quite hollow. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) September 5, 2019

And then the crowd she’s all but pandering to showed up to shame her for being angry over Bernie’s comments.

That's absolutely not what he was talking about and you know that, developing countries have high birth rates because women there do not have less bodily autonomy than in the western world. He was simply saying that US aid should go towards fighting that. — Kenneth Acquah (@aquariusacquah) September 5, 2019

Except it was what he was talking about.

Also, plz stop pushing insane anti-Science rw propoganda. Or go back to Fox News. — Melisia (@melisianyc) September 5, 2019

Anti-science.

That’s cute.

SE, you went to Cornell. You know what a dictionary is. Please use one before you tweet next time. — Mark W (@B9lyEquivocal) September 5, 2019

Aww yes, the Left’s ‘you’re stupid for disagreeing with me you dumb woman’ go-to.

Gotta love that.

Are we talking about a different clip? I missed something, I think. — Jody Vance (@jodyvance) September 5, 2019

No, she didn’t miss anything.

It's not eugenics to reduce population if we're not breeding for particular characteristics. Not that there's anything wrong with eugenics. — Omar S (@Omars_Words) September 5, 2019

And there you have it.

Hey, at least this Omar person admits it.

PS: This is what happens when people who lean to the right at all try to appease the Left … it’s sort of like trying to make nice with a crocodile in hopes he will eat you last.

