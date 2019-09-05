After spending much of Wednesday causing AOC and other Lefties to lose their shiznit over the idea that people ‘lend’ one another a firearm, Dan Crenshaw decided to drop another shocker on our delicate, socialism-loving buddies.

OH NO!

NOT THE BIBLE.

Let the shrieking begin.

Haley/Crenshaw 2024

Just sayin’.

What it really boils down to is Democrats want to control Americans.

Period. The end.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s true.

And like clockwork, lots of frothy-mouthed, angry, fist-shaking, chest-thumping Lefties showed up on his thread.

K.

Sure.

Gosh, we’re not seeing that he’s unpopular. Maybe with progressives?

Holy crap.

Remember when Democrats boo’d God at their own convention?

Good times.

Oooh, she dropped a ‘genius’ on him.

You know she means business.

*sigh*

All they had to do was not be crazy …

The only other legislator who seems to freak the Left out as much as Dan is Ted Cruz. #GodBlessTexas

Related:

WUT? AOC reminds Twitter how vapid and annoying she really IS in ridiculous thread about what … we’re not exactly sure

OH yeah, that left a mark: Dana Loesch dropped Vox like it’s HOT for whining about Americans owning 45% of the world’s guns

‘Stick to sound science’: Ryan Maue’s fact-filled thread challenging those lazily blaming #Dorian on climate change is EPIC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BibleDan CrenshawgunsMiddle America