After spending much of Wednesday causing AOC and other Lefties to lose their shiznit over the idea that people ‘lend’ one another a firearm, Dan Crenshaw decided to drop another shocker on our delicate, socialism-loving buddies.

I’m just happy I was able to tell the far-left bubble that normal law-abiding Americans in the middle of the country sometimes lend their guns to friends. Maybe tomorrow I’ll tell them that we also (wait for it) read the Bible. 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 5, 2019

Believe me, you're doing more to keep conservatism alive than you know. All the new "Republicans" trump may or may not be adding to the party need guidance. They need to hear why we believe the things we do. You and @NikkiHaley and @JohnJamesMI are the future. Dont blow it! Lol — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) September 5, 2019

Haley/Crenshaw 2024

Dan, if you listen to what all the democrats are saying they all have one common theme. They want to violate every right of we the people. Everything they do or say kills our rights or privileges. It’s a war on Americans. — Texas Strong (@Rowdman57) September 5, 2019

What it really boils down to is Democrats want to control Americans.

You can read the Bible, but you better not loan yours to someone. — Mr. Ags (@blackswampradio) September 5, 2019

Are you trying to give her a stroke? 😂 — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) September 5, 2019

Carry on, sir. They are looking for all sorts of ways to trip you up; they know a good adversary when they see one. — Charles X Proxy (@Charlemagne0814) September 5, 2019

Non-rural folks will never understand rural folks. — Balakay (@2k15Hawk) September 5, 2019

And like clockwork, lots of frothy-mouthed, angry, fist-shaking, chest-thumping Lefties showed up on his thread.

You don’t though. — God (@thegoodgodabove) September 5, 2019

Do you think I should be able to buy a nuclear missile? — Zee Hatley (@zedism) September 5, 2019

The tired playbook of a disingenuous republican. Lose the argument (badly) then pull out the "far left" and start peddling the Bible. What a loser. I'm in the middle…..you are not. — Jeff Wire (@jeff_wire) September 5, 2019

Maybe you'll… (wait for it) get voted out next election because you are massively unpopular. — Progressive Politics 🌹 (@kodyamour) September 5, 2019

Gosh, we’re not seeing that he’s unpopular. Maybe with progressives?

Doing something like (wait for it) reading the Bible is not equivalent to (wait for it) exemplifying Christ’s message. 🤔 The far-right does not have sole ownership over guns, patriotism, or God. — FreedomRinger🇺🇸 (@Action01Ringer) September 5, 2019

Remember when Democrats boo’d God at their own convention?

Reading it and following it are two different things, genius. And we ALL know the GOP doesn't follow the teachings of a man they would have banned from the country 🤷 — That One Girl (@Skrink_LaDue) September 5, 2019

and moderate Nazi facebook pages! — C. Donovan Copeland (@cxcope) September 5, 2019

All they had to do was not be crazy …

The only other legislator who seems to freak the Left out as much as Dan is Ted Cruz. #GodBlessTexas

