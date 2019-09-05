Patricia Arquette will have to forgive us for not being overly sympathetic to her ‘struggles’ on Twitter.

I spend more time on this platform muting and blocking bots and trolls I really wonder if it’s worth it sometimes. @jack clean up your site or people are going to start bailing on this platform. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 4, 2019

Yeah, Jack. Get rid of people who disagree with Patricia or she’s going to leave your platform.

Talk about a self-entitled brat. OH NO, SHE HAS TO MUTE AND BLOCK PEOPLE and it’s time-consuming. Whatever will she do?! Hello, first world problems anyone?

But wait, it gets even better.

It’s not just annoying and time consuming to deal with trolls and bots it’s also dangerous for our country. For every free country. @jack @Twitter clean up your site. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 5, 2019

Dangerous for our country.

For every free country?

You’ve gotta be shiznitting us.

Asking for people to be censored because you don’t like what they have to say is like the opposite of a free country, Patty.

And then look who showed up … EL OH EL.

Word. It is beyond ridiculous at this point. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 5, 2019

If anyone knows about being a troll it’s Michael ‘Basta’ Avenatti.

Let's see, Patty: You RT outright, easily disproven lies like this idiocy, get called out for it, then whine about bots and trolls. You could (and I'm just spit balling here) do some actual research into the stuff you RT. Crazy talk, I know.https://t.co/TDgk785oXe — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 5, 2019

But TROLLS! TROLLS EVERYWHERE!

Ma’am, just because people disagree with you and question your intelligence, doesn’t mean they’re a troll or a bot. If you’d quit saying such stupid stuff, you wouldn’t have a problem. — Lizzy Lou Who🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) September 5, 2019

See? There’s a solution.

Conservatives are helpers and givers.

Don’t worry, Patty. I’m sure with @clouthub coming on so strong that most people with a brain will leave soon and leave you and Twitter as a liberal echo chamber. Until then, hang in there you poor, social media oppressed soul. — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 5, 2019

Poor dear.

Oh, Jack, please halp me. People on social media disagree with things I say. I don’t know if I can take much more of this. HALP!! HALP!!! — G (@TCC_Grouchy) September 5, 2019

Perhaps she should try My Space, we hear it’s a little bit slower these days.

