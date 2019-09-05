You know CNN’s Climate Town Hall was a complete and total dud when even people who support and advocate for policy around climate change were dragging the outlet and trashing the questions they asked Democratic presidential candidates.

Take ‘The Guardian’s’ Emily Holden for example, who seems to have live-tweeted portions of the hot mess:

I worry this framing will make Americans think this is all about individual action to stop driving, flying, eating cheeseburgers–instead of about driving electric vehicles, using high speed trains and eating more vegetables. — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

Something like that.

"Eat Your Vegetables!" should be the Democrats' motto. https://t.co/d8486cbNd7 — jon gabriel (@exjon) September 5, 2019

YES. That would look awesome on a bumper sticker.

But wait, there’s a whole more.

I wish more candidates would just yell DUUUUHHHH to questions. — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

We were yelling ‘duh’ but likely for different reasons.

Heh.

It is just super weird and fitting to have updates on the massive hurricane in between #climatetownhall candidates — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

K.

Elizabeth Warren is so much more awake than every climate journalist right now. — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

BAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Sorry, the idea of Warren being ‘more awake’ than other people just tickled this editor.

Is there some joy in using high-energy light bulbs that I've been missing out on? — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

Is there some joy in nagging Americans about which lightbulbs they use that we’ve been missing out on?

Just got a re-elect Trump ad. Pretty clear Trump supporters see the Dem focus on climate as an advantage for them. — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

Ya’ think?

Where did CNN find this audience? — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

OMG, we agree with her.

Lightbulbs, cheeseburgers and straws. — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

At least they didn't focus exclusively on cow farts? — Emily Holden (@emilyhholden) September 5, 2019

Much to AOC’s disappointment, we’re sure.

