Good ol’ Dave Chapelle … the man has been breaking barriers and making us laugh spanning three decades. And the reaction to his latest special by the Left (and even some on the Right) is sadly all too telling of a society and a country that has lost its sense of humor and its ability to laugh at itself.

John Hayward penned a kick-a*s thread on this very topic.

When you have no sense of humor you never really GET comedy and as we’ve seen time and time again with the Left and their meme game, their sense of humor is seriously lacking.

Enforcing reverence.

Damn, that’s good.

Then you will submit to their ideas …

Yup, it’s all about power and authority for the Left.

Moral superiority on the Left.

Now, THAT’S funny.

And curtain.

