Bill Kristol and his merry gang of Never Trumpers sure can pick ’em. Admit it, the fact that the same people who have claimed Trump is RACIST and a BIGOT are trying to pretend Joe Walsh is somehow a better option is freakin’ hilarious.

This editor has been pointing and laughing at them for days now.

On that note, Joe doesn’t feel like people are being fair to him because of some tweets plus you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

I’m running against a sexual predator, a serial liar, a malignant narcissist, an obstructer of justice, a psychopath, a betrayer of this nation’s interests, a bigot, an incompetent boob, a failed businessman… and I’m getting attacked for some offensive & inappropriate tweets. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 27, 2019

Poor Joe.

Not.

And we’re thinking ‘offensive and inappropriate’ don’t adequately describe the repugnant tweets in question.

He’s super sorry though!

He learned from his past!

He didn’t mean it!

*eye roll*

Oh my goodness 🤦🏽‍♀️ this broke me. He’s a clone of 45. His tweets are despicable. — Celisa (@itsmadsn0) August 27, 2019

Can you IMAGINE if Trump had tweeted this stuff?

But you know, the enemy of their enemy is their candidate or something.

No you're not. Bill Clinton ran for president back in 1991 — Mitch Behna (@MitchBehna) August 27, 2019

THERE it is.

POLL TIME: Who will you vote for in the Republican Primary? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 27, 2019

Guess how the vote is going.

You mean tweets like these? pic.twitter.com/F1JMKme0am — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 27, 2019

You'd be screaming bloody murder if he'd tweeted half of what you actually did. pic.twitter.com/u3tf2Y2nMh — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) August 27, 2019

Funny you had no problem supporting him before. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2019

But that was then.

He evolved.

Or something.

