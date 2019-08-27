Bill Kristol and his merry gang of Never Trumpers sure can pick ’em. Admit it, the fact that the same people who have claimed Trump is RACIST and a BIGOT are trying to pretend Joe Walsh is somehow a better option is freakin’ hilarious.

This editor has been pointing and laughing at them for days now.

On that note, Joe doesn’t feel like people are being fair to him because of some tweets plus you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

Poor Joe.

Not.

And we’re thinking ‘offensive and inappropriate’ don’t adequately describe the repugnant tweets in question.

He’s super sorry though!

He learned from his past!

He didn’t mean it!

*eye roll*

Can you IMAGINE if Trump had tweeted this stuff?

But you know, the enemy of their enemy is their candidate or something.

THERE it is.

Guess how the vote is going.

But that was then.

He evolved.

Or something.

