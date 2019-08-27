Helpful hint, folks. If you ever tweet something as fake (and stupid) as this English professor did about Olive Garden in an attempt to create another rage mob and boycott JUST APOLOGIZE when you get found out.

Don’t play the, ‘SOMEONE HACKED MY ACCOUNT’ card because nobody will believe you and worse yet, they’ll likely make fun of you.

She’s being threatened by MAGAS on here … oh the humanity! C’mon, she’s the real victim here folks, not the people whose jobs could have been impacted because she got a bee in her bonnet to play #Resist on Twitter.

WARNING! MY ACCOUNT WAS HACKED AND I'M BEING ATTACKED BY MAGAS ON TWITTER, IN MY WORK EMAIL, AND OFFICE PHONE. NOW I'M ATTACKED ON THE MEDIA! — TheEdgeStays (@EdgeStays) August 26, 2019

Attacked by MAGAS sounds like a horror movie that’s so awful it’s awesome.

MAGAS are not going to win here. I will not be shut down or leave because you find me dangerous. Hacking my account created threats against my person and my job.The Edge Stays. Dear followers, please spread the word about my being hacked. — TheEdgeStays (@EdgeStays) August 26, 2019

Oooh, MAGAS are not going to win here. She will not be shut down because people find her dangerous, even though she was hacked. OH WAIT, she is saying a MAGA was so intimidated by her that they hacked her account … RIGHT.

If you find any tweets about children's bones or Olive garden that (I) posted, tag me so I can start deleting the bullshit. I was hacked and will not shutdown my account. That lets them win. — TheEdgeStays (@EdgeStays) August 26, 2019

Hacked.

Does she really think anyone believes this? Especially when she also tweeted this:

So did the MAGA hacker write this tweet as well?

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

So the person who hacked you said this too? pic.twitter.com/UlJ2aYrSIo — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) August 27, 2019

Twitter is FOREVER.

Boy, she is really spinning.

I cannot delete the retweets, but I think I got all the tweets attributed to me. I've changed settings and password and tags and handles. Now I wait for Jack to exonerate. I have blocked so many people in the past two hours it's hard to believe there's anyone left. — TheEdgeStays (@EdgeStays) August 26, 2019

She’s waiting for Jack to exonerate her.

We can’t make this sort of crazy up.

Do not boycott the restaurant! My account was access and comments made by someone that wasn't me. 💔 — TheEdgeStays (@EdgeStays) August 26, 2019

Guess getting called out by Olive Garden themselves provided her a much-needed wakeup call.

Or you know, the hacker.

Whoa, you guys think it was the same time-traveling hackers who went back in time and wrote all that homophobic and anti-Semitic stuff on Joy Reid’s blog? Hrm.

So the Olive Garden lawyers called you and now you're scared you're going to get sued? — Big Ed (@Falconeddie1) August 27, 2019

THERE ya’ go.

Mom. That's not how the technology works. Do better. — Hepatitis M (@OohMyNose) August 26, 2019

We weren’t going to, liar. — Bee🐝 (@infobee) August 27, 2019

The real lesson here, folks, is don’t be so unhinged over politics that you tweet something this stupid.

This ain’t rocket science.

