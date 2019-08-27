As Twitchy readers know, Bret Stephens tried to get some guy fired for calling him a bed bug (don’t make that face) and then when he was called out for acting like an authoritarian toolbag he quit Twitter.

It’s almost like Bret thinks he’s some sort of protected class because THEN he doubled down on why he quit.

Ben Domenech was good enough to call him out and it’s perfect:

Everyone who has criticized me on the internet is part of a totalitarian regime that ought to be invaded and destroyed https://t.co/wTooWrYfx5 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) August 27, 2019

Poor baby.

I haven't seen anyone as whiny, and pathetic, since Hillary walked out of the woods. — By the numbers (@TheRealFixNow) August 27, 2019

Next thing you know, Bret will be wandering the woods and being mistaken for Big Foot.

If you put yourself out there for public consumption, you better not be so easily butthurt. — Philip Morrill (@PHMorrill) August 27, 2019

True story.

Especially not in this day and age.

The joke is that Bret's points about the ease of insulting people in virtual format and offering to meet in person were not bad, as far as thin-skinned responses go. The real problem was copying the provost and thus going after the guy's job. — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) August 27, 2019

In other words, acting like a deranged Leftist trying to destroy someone for making fun of him.

Whoohoo! Let’s hear it for free speech and stuff.

Can someone please explain why he thought being called a bedbug is so insulting? Little kids probably call each other worse things on the playground and don’t get in trouble for it. — Amanda Beres (@ARC91681) August 27, 2019

It really is silly.

What gets lost here, and maybe not to Bret Stephens, is that the prof and the pile on was from the left. Begging to be liked by the left gets you to the place of Bret Stephens. Please don't compare me to a bedbug, come meet the wife. — Mark Brown (@brownmp) August 27, 2019

Never fails. They try to appeal to the crocodile hoping he will eat them LAST.

