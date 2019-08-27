If you find yourself tweeting all in caps it might be time to put the Twitter down.

Or at least add some fiber to your diet.

Check out this tweet from Andrew Feinberg screeching about Trump supposedly lying about sending Iran ‘planes full of cash’:

HE IS LYING ABOUT THE “PLANES FULL OF CASH AGAIN.” THAT WAS IRAN’S MONEY. WE “GAVE” THEM NOTHING. HAD WE NOT REPAID IT TO THEM, THE IRAN-US CLAIMS TRIBUNAL WOULD HAVE FORCED US TO PAY A MUCH LARGER AMOUNT OF MONEY BACK TO THEM. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 26, 2019

Calm DOWN, Nancy.

Sheesh.

Guy Benson was good enough to provide a fact-filled SLAM on Andrew without using a single cap; gotta appreciate his restraint.

It was $ owed to the previous regime — the one that didn’t take our people hostage, chant “death to America,” & become the world’s foremost sponsor of terrorism. And it was paid as a ransom, which was falsely denied for awhile. But speaking of owed money: https://t.co/y5hUWLxN7z https://t.co/cci51jLq6z — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 27, 2019

Maybe Andrew missed it but Guy just dropped the mic.

Twice.

Force us? They would have told us to and we would have said no because Iran is a state sponsor of terrorism and they won't be using any money that we control to finance it, EVEN if it's technically theirs. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 27, 2019

But we’re powerless and everything is our fault.

Obama said so.

"You're going to use this money to kill our soldiers in Iraq but we don't want to risk a strongly worded letter for an impotent international arbiter so I guess it's lights out for our service members. Sorry." — neontaster (@neontaster) August 27, 2019

Another mic dropped.

Why are you lying about that? This is such a transparent lie that it’s absurd. Do you really think all of America is so ill-informed &/or ignorant that they buy that line of garbage? — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) August 27, 2019

Yes, yes he does think all of America is that ill-informed and/or ignorant.

The all caps makes it persuasive. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 27, 2019

Totally.

… thank you for acknowledging that we gave money to the largest state sponsor of terror in the world — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 27, 2019

How are they getting the story wrong still…at this late date? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 27, 2019

Pradheep, meet the media.

Media, meet Pradheep.

Heh.

