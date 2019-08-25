Anytime someone says they ’rounded people up’ it’s never a good thing not to mention the fact they think these accounts are all working together in secret to somehow control Twitter and help re-elect Trump is pretty damn funny.

They listed Ted Cruz of all people:

We rounded up the other accounts frequently retweeted by the retweeters of @steph93065, then repeated the process on the retweeters of those accounts etc until we ended up with a relatively stable list of the top 100 most retweeted #MAGA accounts (based on this method, anyway.) pic.twitter.com/MJSFQrmLL5 — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) August 24, 2019

OH NO, Not a list!

As Twitchy covered earlier this week, a CNN analyst accused ‘Steph’ of being a fake account and apparently these 100 accounts retweet her often so something must be up! IT’S ALL A PLOT.

We’re only disappointed they didn’t blame Russia and/or Putin.

Mutual retweet network for the top 100 #MAGA accounts. The chart is extremely cluttered because with a few exceptions they pretty much all retweet each other (including Trump, who has frequently RT'd pseudonymous #MAGA accounts with large followings.) pic.twitter.com/ZieyAkLbtg — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) August 24, 2019

Mwahahahaha, even the president involved.

Who are these people and how do they have enough time to do this sort of crap?

Wait, don’t answer that.

This potentially explains high degree of amplification – each tweet amplified is generally retweeted by a bunch of high-follower count accounts in the network. It's possible that, (like tweetdeckers) the major #MAGA accounts coordinate their retweets in a private forum. — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) August 24, 2019

High degree of amplification?

Or, and hear us out, people just like what they have to ‘say’ and retweet them because it’s Twitter and that’s what you’re supposed to do?

"coordinate their retweets in a private forum" pic.twitter.com/IHZcm0M8l8 — Bill (@unrealbill) August 24, 2019

They meet in a bunker every Tuesday night.

Yup.

What the hell , why didn’t I make the damn list . You obviously didn’t research long enough #igetnorespect #GetBent — Diane B (@dmb1031) August 25, 2019

Appreciate the list, follow a lot of them but will check out the others. — William Strunk, Jr. (@cdrusnret) August 24, 2019

Yes, making “lists” of people you dislike politically seems like a very sane way to start off the weekend. Just ask this guy pic.twitter.com/jm2l4pnYmO — MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS (@mikebreslin815) August 25, 2019

Thanks for the excellent follow list! Y'all are great! — Tomahawk (@Mikespeegle) August 24, 2019

I was following all but 6 and I’ve added them! Great list! — Sandy (@tnacgal) August 25, 2019

Thinking this did NOT go as our Resist-friend here wanted it to.

Related:

‘STRAIGHT from the horse’s a*s’s mouth’: Joe Walsh announces he IS running for president and people have ‘thoughts’ (watch)

Sit DOWN: Blue-check tries shaming women who are NOT joyful about transgender women taking part in their sports

‘Evil BIGOT’: Carpe Donktum DROPS HuffPo ‘reporter’ for claiming Will Chamberlin is racist for correcting Kamala Harris