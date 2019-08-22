For years, the Left has been doing their best to convince the masses that Republicans want to ban birth control.

We know, it sounds really stupid but try to keep in mind a lot of these same people voted for Hillary Clinton.

Like this nonsense from Salon:

The reason Republicans keep trying to take birth control away from women is simple: They think birth control is bad and you shouldn't be able to get it.https://t.co/JnYL9n6j54 — Salon (@Salon) August 20, 2019

Brit Hume dropped some truth on these ignorant liberals:

I’m always surprised at how ignorant liberals can be about how conservatives think. I’ve heard conservatives say they think people should pay for birth control, but never heard one say they’d like it better if people didn’t have it. https://t.co/91lbWNcfrg — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 21, 2019

We’re no longer surprised how ignorant they are but fair point.

I’m pretty sure that most Conservations strongly ENCOURAGE birth control for family planning, as long as it isn’t the abortion table method. — Smile, it’s all nonsense (@LassFromSC) August 22, 2019

Yes, please, USE BIRTH CONTROL.

Just don’t expect us to pay for it.

This is not difficult.

I believe it’s not ignorance, it’s dishonesty — Tom (@wcnetz) August 22, 2019

Maybe a little bit of both.

I'm to the point where I have to think they are aware but choose to deliberately misrepresent. You can present information until the cows come home and their narrative won't change a jot. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) August 22, 2019

Yuuuup.

Exactly. Only a few radicals want to ban contraceptives. The vast majority of conservatives just want folks to pay for their own. This really isn't a hardship. I just checked. 15 bucks will buy a box of 36 condoms. For a married couple, this is at least a 3 year supply. — Brad Lippert (@brad_lippert) August 21, 2019

But the truth is so boring and won’t scare women who don’t know any better into voting for Democrats and stuff!

In any event, apparently current conservative thinking on contraceptive is one motivated by fiscal concerns, (who pays) rather than deeply held religious beliefs, and conservatives have abandoned advancing deeply held religious beliefs into policy or law to benefit society. — Desert Fox (@Desert_Fox42) August 21, 2019

Sorry, not sorry.

