Awww, poor Planned Parenthood. Mean ol’ Trump is forcing them out of the Title X program because they won’t stop killing babies.

What a monster.

Today, the Trump admin is forcing us out of the Title X program — our nation's program focused on family planning, of which we serve 40% of patients. This is a *direct attack* on Planned Parenthood and on our health and rights, and we will not stand for it. #StandWithPP #ProtectX pic.twitter.com/WRMvzGafNq — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) August 19, 2019

It is a direct attack on abortion.

Yup. Buh-bye, Planned Parenthood.

And WHOOHOO, job well done, Mr. President.

Susan B. Anthony List was front and center to call the abortion mill OUT.

No they didn't. They gave you two options: 1. Stop killing unborn babies and continue to receive Title X tax dollars 2. Continue killing unborn babies and no longer receive Title X tax dollars. You're an abortion business. So you chose option 2. https://t.co/OdpXvlm142 — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) August 19, 2019

Pretty simple. All Planned Parenthood had to do to secure their funding was to stop aborting babies … and c’mon, they’ve been claiming it’s such a small part of what they do for years and years, it shouldn’t have been such a tough choice to make.

Unless of course, their business is all about abortion, which we all know it is.

“Today, Planned Parenthood showed its true colors by prioritizing abortion over family planning, refusing to comply with the Protect Life Rule and dropping out of the Title X program." – @marjoriesba Our statement: https://t.co/y94mwzFAvI #ProtectLife — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) August 19, 2019

Boom.

So much boom.

They make enough to donate obscene amounts of money to Dems. I shed no tears. — Sierra Marlee (@Sierra_Marlee) August 20, 2019

Not a single tear.

Right. Especially since abortion is only 3% of what they do. Or was it 6%? Seems like that lie has been objectively exposed — Erlich Bachman (@ErlichOBachman) August 19, 2019

In essence, they’ve exposed themselves.

Wait, yuck, that’s not a good visual.

Never mind.

A bunch of liars! They put themselves out of the Title X program. Planned parenthood is just murder on demand. Would love to see them out of business entirely! Why should the tax payers pay for their crimes? — Keep Looking Up (@KeepLookingUp6) August 19, 2019

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy here, PPFA.

