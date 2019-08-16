Jesse Kelly is right.

Argh, don’t tell him we said so, we’ll NEVER hear the end of it, but he is right about Greenland.

Why should we buy it when we could just take it over? And his plan, while it’s vaguely familiar, seems like it could work for us, don’cha think?

We don’t need to buy Greenland. We just need to immigrate there en masse, refuse to assimilate, and demonize anyone who sees what we’re doing as “racist”. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 16, 2019

Gosh, where have we heard this before? Hrm.

And a heater. We need a heater — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) August 16, 2019

And live off their government — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) August 16, 2019

Good idea. You kids have fun. I'm staying in the South. — Stand up when you talk to me (@DanLtcR) August 16, 2019

If they don't give us their resources they're xenophobic — Caesar Pounce (@caeser_pounce) August 16, 2019

Or racists, bigots, sexists … whichever ‘ist’ is popular that day.

Don't forget: DEMAND FREE STUFF!! — dbetzel (@dbetzel) August 16, 2019

ALL the free stuff!

Honestly I just want to buy it so we can rename it TRUMPLAND. In all caps. — DougieOh (@DougieOh) August 16, 2019

TRUMPLAND.

And millions of tiny resistance heads just exploded all over Twitter.

Heh.

